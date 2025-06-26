Liberian Swedish Feeder Roads Project Launches Major Roadworks in Lofa, Nimba, and Bong Counties.

A significant rural infrastructure project has been launched across three key Liberian counties--Lofa, Nimba, and Bong--under the Liberian Swedish Feeder Roads Project, aimed at improving connectivity and driving local economic growth.

In Lofa County, 45 kilometers of new feeder roads will be constructed, while 90 kilometers will be developed in Nimba County. The initiative also includes the rehabilitation of 71.7 kilometers of existing roads in Salayea, Zorzor, Voinjama, and Quardu Bundi Districts in Lofa, and 92.7 kilometers in Doe, Boe-Quilla, Kparblee, and Gbehlay-Geh Districts in Nimba.

The project, part of the Liberian-Swedish Access Driven Rural Development Program, is designed to ease transportation, improve access to services, and enhance the livelihoods of farmers and residents in rural communities.

Targeted areas in Lofa include Zorzor, Voinjama, Kolahun, and Foyah Districts, while in Nimba, the focus will be on Bain-Gah, Doe, Sanniquellie-Mahn, Gbehlay, Zoe-Gbor, and Gbao Districts.

At the official launch in Lofa, County Superintendent J. Lavelah Massaquoi extended thanks to the Government of Liberia under President Joseph Nyuma Boakai and to the Swedish Government for their steadfast support of rural development.

"We are grateful for this partnership, which will not only enhance road access but also strengthen local agriculture and commerce," Superintendent Massaquoi stated.

Dignitaries attending the event included Hon. Alber Toukolon, Assistant Minister for Community Services at the Ministry of Public Works, and Mr. Carl-Henrik Jacobson, Program Officer for Inclusive Economic Development at the Swedish Embassy in Liberia.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Infrastructure Land and Rural Issues By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Meanwhile, Bong County is set to benefit from the construction of 60 kilometers of feeder roads under the same initiative--part of a $5 million investment funded by the Swedish Government in collaboration with the Government of Liberia.

Launched in Suakoko District, the Bong County component will focus on key districts including Zota, Panta, Suakoko, Yellequelleh, Jorquelleh, Salala, and Konowolah. The project aims to enhance rural mobility and open up economic opportunities in historically underserved communities.

In addition to new construction, approximately 200 kilometers of previously built village access roads will be maintained, with 10.2 kilometers of that work specifically designated for Zota District.

During the Bong County launch, Senator Prince K. Moye and Superintendent Loleyah Hawa Norris praised both governments for their commitment to rural transformation. They urged residents to take ownership of the project and ensure its sustainability.

"These roads will serve as lifelines for farmers, students, and motorcyclists traveling to remote villages," said Senator Moye. "This is a vital step toward connecting communities and fostering inclusive economic development."

The Liberian Swedish Feeder Roads Project stands as a symbol of international cooperation and national commitment to building resilient infrastructure in Liberia's rural heartlands.