Liberia: Govt Questions Leymah Gbowee's Role As Peace Ambassador

Monrovia, June 25, 2025: The Government of Liberia has questioned the legacy and impact of 2011 Nobel Peace Prize laureate Leymah Gbowee during her time as Peace Ambassador, following her recent remarks comparing past and current Liberian administrations.

Speaking to reporters, Deputy Minister for Press and Public Affairs at the Ministry of Information, Daniel Sanoe, said Gbowee did little to promote national peace and reconciliation when she was appointed by former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf to lead the Peace and Reconciliation Initiative of the country

"When Madam Gbowee was given the opportunity to lead on national peacebuilding efforts, she made no significant impact and eventually resigned for reasons best known to herself," Sanoe said. "She later became a vocal critic of the same Sirleaf administration she is now calling a 'diamond."'

The government's reaction comes a day after Gbowee publicly stated that former President Sirleaf's government was better than that of former President George Weah and current President Joseph Boakai, describing Sirleaf's administration as shining "like a diamond" in comparison.

In her interview, she listed several achievements made under the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf administration, including the systems and structures established at JFK for teen mothers and young girls who were giving birth. She noted that these programs ultimately helped bring mothers and their children together. She also highlighted that across the country; various initiatives were implemented to support women and girls.

During her remarks, she urged Liberians to begin electing leaders who care more about the people than about their foreign bank accounts. She said because Liberia has failed to do so, there are still places where schoolchildren sit on the ground, while lawmakers drive vehicles worth US$45,000, a situation she believes reflects a deeper, systemic problem.

However, Sanoe strongly rejected Gbowee's comparison of the Boakai administration with its predecessors. "There can be no comparison. And if there is to be one, it should not come from someone who lost credibility in the peace and reconciliation process," he said.

He accused Gbowee of using international platforms to criticize past leaders without contributing meaningfully to national healing. "She criticized President Sirleaf for not doing enough for women, yet today she is praising that same administration," he noted.

Sanoe also referenced a controversial article Gbowee published before the 2023 elections, in which she questioned President Boakai's age and health, urging him to step aside for younger leadership.

"Many of you wanted Weah to stay despite his poor leadership. But now that there is a government trying to fix what was broken, you must not reduce the national conversation to random criticism," he added.

He concluded by advising Gbowee to rise above political commentary, further nothing that "When you reach a certain status in society, your words should unite and inspire, not divide," Sanoe said.