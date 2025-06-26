Liberia: Court Reserves Ruling in Koffa, Others' Bond

- Amid heated argument

Temple of Justice, June 25, 2025: The Monrovia City Court on Tuesday, June 24, 2025, heard evidence in the much-anticipated bond justification proceedings involving former House Speaker Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa and Representatives Dixon W. Seboe, Abu B. Kamara, and Jacob C. Debee, following a mandate from Criminal Court "A" to determine the sufficiency of their US$2.24 million bail.

The hearing follows the Monrovia City Court order issued on Monday, June 23, for the former Speaker Koffa and his Co-defendants to justify the validity of their US$2.24 million bail bond or risk immediate rearrest.

"The defendants are hereby ordered to produce their sureties to justify their bond... Otherwise, the bond will be set aside and the defendants will be rearrested consistent with our statute," Magistrate Barco declared in open court.

Rep. Koffa presented his daughter, Ms. Jonda Janet Koffa, the General Manager at United Command InKoffa, therjan Mona Koffa as sureties in a US$1.8 million property bond.

Initially, Koffa and Co-defendants were released from the Monrovia Central Prison on June 9, 2025, after filing a combined bail package comprising a US$440,000 criminal appearance bond--backed by sureties Jonda Janet Koffa and Marjan Mona Koffa--and a US$1.8 million property bond. The City Court accepted the bond and released the lawmakers without a formal hearing on its adequacy

But prosecutors filed exceptions to the bond, claiming it was insufficient, while questioning the legitimacy of the sureties.

However, instead of hearing arguments, the City Court transferred the matter to Criminal Court "A," which has now remanded the case back to Magistrate Barco for determination

Meanwhile, during the surety hearing, Magistrate Barco granted the defense's motion to proceed with the qualification of sureties listed in the original bond.

The court immediately qualified the first witness, Ms. Jonda Janet Koffa, who appeared on the stand and testified under oath. She identified herself as the General Manager at United Command Inc., residing in Sinkor's 7th Street community. Ms. Koffa confirmed that she served as one of the sureties and disclosed that she is the elder sister of co-surety Marjan Mona Koffa.

During her testimony, Ms. Koffa also confirmed that she is personally acquainted with all four defendants, establishing a direct connection with the parties she is guaranteeing.

After her testimony, the defense moved that both oral and documentary evidence presented during the justification be admitted into the court record. The court granted the request and officially marked the evidence as part of the proceedings.

Following the presentation of evidence, the court permitted both prosecution and defense to deliver their legal arguments, allotting thirteen minutes to each side. The defense referenced several sections of the Civil Procedure Law of Liberia, including Chapters 25 and 63, and cited relevant legal precedents to support the legitimacy of the bond.

Prosecutors, however, sharply contested the sufficiency of the bail. They invoked Civil Procedure Law Sections 63.1, 63.2, and 63.6 and cited the Supreme Court ruling in Griffith v. Wadan, 35 LLR. The state argued that the sureties presented were inadequate, claiming the criminal appearance bond was "bogus and worthless."

"The hearing today clearly shows that the defendants failed flatly and miserably to justify the ill-fated and frivolous criminal appearance bond," prosecutors said, urging the court to set it aside and order the immediate rearrest of the accused lawmakers.

In their final statement, defense counsel reminded the court of the Supreme Court's opinion in Jimmy Sumo, 37 LLR, stressing the constitutional rights of the accused and calling on the court to uphold the bond already accepted and release them from further scrutiny.

Magistrate Barco, after listening to both sides, reserved his ruling and announced that a final decision on the bond's validity will be delivered by midday on Thursday, June 26, 2025.

The Capitol Building arson case continues to generate widespread attention, not only due to the high-profile defendants involved but also the legal back-and-forth over bond sufficiency. The outcome of Thursday's ruling could determine whether the lawmakers remain free or are ordered back into custody pending trial.