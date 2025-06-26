Liberia: Boakai & Nyonblee Lead Array of Govt Officials to Sign Book of Condolence

...For Late President Doe, and wife

President Joseph N. Boakai and Senate Pro-Tempore Nyonblee Kangar-Lawrence led an array of government officials at the official signing of the book of condolences for the late former President Samuel Kanyon Doe, and his wife's former First Lady Nancy B. Doe, at the Centennial Memorial Pavilion in Monrovia.

President Boakai arrived at the Pavilion mid-morning, accompanied by an official delegation, to pay his respects to the former Head of State, who was butchered in 1990 during the height of Liberia's civil conflict.

The somber ceremony was attended by members of the Doe family, government officials, and other sympathizers.

Speaking briefly with journalists after the signing ceremony on June 24, 2025, President Boakai described the late President Doe as "a central figure in Liberia's complex history," and called for national reflection on the country's past as a way to strengthen peace and reconciliation.

According to him, "Today, we remember a man who, regardless of the controversies of his time, played a significant role in shaping the course of our nation's political history," Boakai said.

"We honor his memory and express our deepest condolences to his family," Boakai added.

The signing comes amid renewed efforts by the Boakai administration to promote national unity and reconciliation, nearly 35 years after the tragic chapter that led to Doe's death.

The book of condolence will remain open for the public throughout the week, allowing citizens and dignitaries alike to pay tribute to the late president.

It can be recalled, the late President Doe rose to power in a 1980 military coup that ended decades of Americo-Liberian political dominance.

He became Liberia's 21st president and served until 1990, when he was captured and killed during the first Liberian civil war.

The Doe family expressed gratitude for the President's gesture, describing it as a step toward healing and national acknowledgment.

Meanwhile, Senate Pro Tempore Sen. Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence also on Tuesday led a host of Senators to the Centennial Pavilion to sign the book of condolence for the late former President Samuel K. Doe.

The book of condolence signing is part of planned activities organized by the government and the Doe family to give the fallen President a befitting burial in his home County, Grand Gedeh.

The Ceremony was also attended by President Joseph N. Boakai, who also led a host of cabinet ministers to sign the book of condolence.