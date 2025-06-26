Liberia: Taylor's Defence Counsel, Courtenay Griffiths, Is Dead

25 June 2025
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

Imprisoned former President Charles Taylor's defense counsel, Courtenay Griffiths, KC, has passed away, the Residual Special Court for Sierra Leone has announced.

Mr Griffiths represented former Liberian President Taylor during his war crimes trial before the Special Court for Sierra Leone sitting in The Hague.

On 31 August 2023, he was appointed as pro bono counsel at the request of Mr Taylor. Mr Griffiths served as Lead Counsel for ex-president Taylor from his appointment in July 2007 until the end of the trial phase in May 2012.

Previously, Mr Griffiths had practiced law before the Bar of England and Wales. Principal Defender Ibrahim Yilla described him as "unyielding and eloquent beyond measure in presenting his case before the Special Court."

RSCSL President Justice Richard Lussick remembered Griffiths as "a fine lawyer." Registrar Binta Mansaray called him "forceful and kind". The RSCSL extends its condolences to his family

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.