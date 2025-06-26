Liberia: Taylor's Defence Counsel, Courtenay Griffiths, Is Dead

Imprisoned former President Charles Taylor's defense counsel, Courtenay Griffiths, KC, has passed away, the Residual Special Court for Sierra Leone has announced.

Mr Griffiths represented former Liberian President Taylor during his war crimes trial before the Special Court for Sierra Leone sitting in The Hague.

On 31 August 2023, he was appointed as pro bono counsel at the request of Mr Taylor. Mr Griffiths served as Lead Counsel for ex-president Taylor from his appointment in July 2007 until the end of the trial phase in May 2012.

Previously, Mr Griffiths had practiced law before the Bar of England and Wales. Principal Defender Ibrahim Yilla described him as "unyielding and eloquent beyond measure in presenting his case before the Special Court."

RSCSL President Justice Richard Lussick remembered Griffiths as "a fine lawyer." Registrar Binta Mansaray called him "forceful and kind". The RSCSL extends its condolences to his family