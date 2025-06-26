Liberia: Lonestar Cell MTN Empowers School Children

Lonestar Cell MTN trains 30 pupils from underserved communities.

Monrovia, Liberia -June 25, 2025-As part of its annual 21 Days of Y'ello Care campaign, Liberia leading mobile GSM company Lonestar Cell MTN, has celebrated this year's theme: "Connecting at the roots" by training 30 pupils from underserved communities in foundation information and communication technology (ICT) skills.

The mobile company in a release issued Tuesday, June 23, said the initiative held in partnership with Lift Initiative, a local NGO dedicated to child protection and empowerment also commemorated the day of the African child under the sub theme "using digital tools as an education resources for learning."

Students were selected from the following schools and programs: Susan Brooks AME School; Lift's Young Readers Book Club; Paynesville Public School, and Leeann Christian Institute.

The company says throughout the day-long program, MTN staff volunteers facilitated interactive sessions that covered Introduction to Internet Research Skills for Schoolwork

My safety online and Introduction to Digital Creation (using Canva for basic design work).

According to Lonestar Cell MTN, each student received an MTN branded gift pack as a token of encouragement and will also receive a tablet to further explore their ICT journey.

"This partnership between Lonestar Cell MTN and Lift Initiative is a meaningful example of how corporate leadership and grassroots actions can come together and uplift communities", said Mr. C. Foday Emeh, corporate communication & CSI/R Manager at Lonestar Cell MTN.

The 21-day Y'ello care campaign continues in MTN markets across Africa and the Middle East with a clear mission to transform lives through education, connectivity, and care. Press Release