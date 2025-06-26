Liberia: Christ Vision Ministries to Launch Locally Produced 'Living Manna Rice'

Christ Vision Ministries, through its agricultural cooperative--The Rice, Cassava, and Vegetable Producer and Processor Union of Liberia--has announced the upcoming release of its first batch of locally produced rice, branded "Living Manna Rice," into the Liberian market.

The announcement was made on Monday, June 23, 2025, by Rev. James Paye, founder and overseer of Christ Vision International Ministries and Executive Director of the cooperative. He told reporters in Gbarnga that the rice will officially go on sale in early July.

"Living Manna Rice" is named in reference to the biblical story of manna--the divine food provided to the Israelites during their journey through the wilderness--symbolizing provision and hope for Liberia's agricultural future.

Rev. Paye revealed that more than 50 bags of rice are already being packaged, with plans to process and market at least 500 bags of 25kg organic rice. Each bag is expected to be sold at a price ranging from US$16.50 to US$17.00.

He said the initiative is not only about food production, but also job creation--particularly for members of the church and residents of Gbarnga, helping them secure livelihood opportunities through farming and agribusiness.

Rev. Paye encouraged fellow Liberian pastors and religious leaders to move beyond the pulpit and actively engage in agriculture, which he described as a practical tool for economic empowerment and national development.

He praised the Ministry of Agriculture for providing US$9,000 in funding support out of a US$19,000 allocation to the organization, which he said significantly boosted their farming operations. However, he also called for increased government support for faith-based agricultural initiatives.

"The government must place agriculture at the center of its national development strategy. Investing in farming means investing in Liberia's future--our food security, our economy, and our people," Rev. Paye emphasized.

The upcoming launch of "Living Manna Rice" marks a significant step in promoting homegrown agricultural production in Liberia, with faith-based institutions playing a pivotal role in the nation's drive toward food self-sufficiency.