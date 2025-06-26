Nigeria: One Killed, Others Injured As Bomb Explodes in Imo Community

The latest incident occurred barely seven months after two people were killed in another bomb explosion in the sta

A middle-aged woman has been confirmed dead in Imo State after a bomb explosion rocked Awo-Idemili, a community in Orsu Local Government Area of the South-eastern state.

The woman, Ngozi Umeh, hailed from Ubaheze village in the community.

The incident happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Eke Ubaheze Market Square in the community.

The police spokesperson in Imo State, Henry Okoye, in a statement on Thursday, said the explosive was believed to have been planted by members of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

Mr Okoye, a deputy superintendent of police, said preliminary investigations showed that the deceased woman stepped on the explosive, which caused it to explode.

"She was critically injured and later confirmed dead at the hospital, while five others sustained varying degrees of injuries and are receiving medical attention," he said.

The spokesperson said the Commissioner of Police in Imo State, Aboki Danjuma, upon receiving the information, deployed various operatives, including personnel from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit, to cordon off the area and evacuate victims.

He said the deployed operatives also swept the market vicinity to detect any other possible unexploded explosives planted in the area.

"The area has since been declared safe, and normal activities have resumed under enhanced security surveillance," he said.

Mr Danjuma, according to the statement, has commiserated with the family of the deceased woman and prayed for the quick recovery of other injured victims.

The police chief assured the residents of Orsu and Imo State in general that the command remains resolute in its determination to root out all criminals threatening the state's peace.

He urged residents to remain calm and go about their lawful activities, as adequate security measures have been implemented to forestall the recurrence of such incidents.

Mr Danjuma appealed to all residents of the state to report to the police any suspicious items, persons, or movements for action.

Investigation

Mr Okoye said the police commissioner ordered an investigation into the incident.

"The deputy commissioner of police in charge of the State Criminal Investigation Department has been directed to commence a comprehensive investigation aimed at unmasking and apprehending the perpetrators," he said.

Not the first time

This is not the first time a bomb explosion would rock a market in Imo State, which has witnessed increased attacks, like other states in the South-east region, in recent years

In November last year, at least two people were killed when a bomb exploded at the International Market in Umuna, a community in the Orlu Local Government Area of the state.

IPOB has been blamed for the worsening attacks in the region.

Security agencies and government facilities are often targeted in the attacks.

But the separatist group has repeatedly denied any involvement in the attacks.

IPOB is leading the agitation for an independent state of Biafra, which it wants carved out from the south-east and some parts of south-south Nigeria.