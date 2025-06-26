Nigeria: Federal Govt Establishes Orthopaedic Hospital, College of Education in Gombe

Governor Yahaya says the facilities will ease accessibility to healthcare and education

President Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment of two critical federal institutions in Gombe State.

They are the Federal Orthopaedic Hospital in Billiri and a Federal College of Education (Special) in Dukku.

The Director-General, Press Affairs to the Governor, Ismaila Misilli, disclosed this in a statement. Mr Misilli noted that the move follows the signing of two landmark bills into law, marking a significant step in addressing gaps in specialised healthcare and inclusive education in the North-east region.

Inclusive education

The Federal College of Education (Special) in Dukku is designed to train teachers equipped to handle learners with special needs.

According to Mr Misilli, the institution aims to address the country's shortfall in inclusive education by producing specialised educators to support learners with disabilities.

With its establishment, Gombe State is set to become a hub for inclusive education, enhancing access and equity in the sector.

The Federal Orthopaedic Hospital in Billiri is expected to offer advanced trauma and orthopaedic care, alleviating the pressure on overstretched facilities in other parts of the country.

The hospital will serve not only Gombe State but also neighbouring states in the North-east, significantly improving healthcare outcomes for trauma and orthopaedic patients.

Governor Muhammadu Yahaya commended President Tinubu for prioritising the healthcare and educational needs of Gombe State.

Speaking on the development, he pledged his administration's full support for the smooth takeoff of both institutions.

Mr Yahaya noted that facilities will ease accessibility to healthcare and education.

"These institutions will enhance access to specialised healthcare and inclusive education, create employment opportunities, and stimulate development in Gombe State," he said.

Mr Yahaya also appreciated the efforts of Ali Isa and Abdullahi El-Rasheed, the sponsors of the bills, alongside the National Assembly's leadership for facilitating the passage of the legislation.

Commitment to progress

The establishment of these institutions aligns with the federal government's broader agenda to decentralise specialised services and improve access to essential facilities nationwide.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Education Nigeria Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Gombe State, strategically located in the North-east, has been grappling with healthcare and educational challenges, particularly for vulnerable populations.

The move is expected to complement state level initiatives to strengthen these sectors.

Mr Yahaya highlighted that the new institutions would contribute to Gombe's development, aligning with his administration's focus on improving education and healthcare infrastructure.

"This is a new chapter for Gombe State. These institutions will complement our initiatives and position Gombe as a centre of excellence in these critical areas," he said.

The federal government's intervention marks a milestone for the state and the region, offering renewed hope for enhanced quality of life and socio-economic progress.