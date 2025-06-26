Liberia: UL President Donates U.S.$10k to West Point Women

In her quest to advance gender equality and women's empowerment, particularly among economically challenged women and girls, Dr. Layli Maparyan, President of the University of Liberia (UL), has donated US$10,000.00 to the West Point Women for Health and Development Organization (WPWHDO).

Prior to the ceremony, which occurred earlier on Monday morning at WPWHDO's office, in West Point, Montserrado County, Dr. Maparyan presented a symbolic, giant-sized check with the amount US$10,000 written on it. The presentation was made immediately after the WPWHDO received the deposit alert in its bank account.

The donation was made possible through a "Legacy Grant" of US$ 10,000.00 from the Global Fund for Women (GFW). Dr. Maparyan, prior to becoming president of UL, served as GFW Board Chair. The legacy grant was a one-time opportunity that GFW gave to Dr. Maparyan, and she donated it to WPWHDO because its mission aligns with the GFW's mission.

The GFW has been a Feminist Funder for nearly 40 years that offers flexible feminist funding and support to fuel collective action and create meaningful change that will last beyond our lifetimes. It envisions a world where movements for gender justice have transformed power and privilege for a few into equity and equality for all.

During the ceremony, Dr. Maparyan praised the founder of WPWHDO, Madam Nelly Cooper, for her dedication to keeping the organization running since its founding more than 20 years ago.

"She is dedicated to the women at West Point. She's been here. I've known her 16 years now, more than 20 years, and I said this is the kind of person I need to support. This is the kind of organization I need to support," the UL President noted.

She explained that she needs to help Madam Cooper do what she does and show her love for the women at West Point.

"Okay, so that's why I chose to give my legacy grant from the Global Fund for Women and little did I know I would be back in Liberia as a University of Liberia president," she said.

As President of the University of Liberia, Dr. Maparyan said she is committed to ensuring that she touches all of the communities of Liberia, advancing gender equality and women's empowerment issues across the board.

To achieve this milestone goal, the UL President informed the gathering that she has a new office for Gender Equality and Women's Empowerment at the University of Liberia, adding that such an office would assist more communities to advance gender and women's issues in Liberia.

Madam Nelly Cooper, founder of WPWHDO, expressed deep appreciation to Dr. Maparyan for the gesture, saying her organization saw the donation as a heaven-sent at a time when WPWHDO had lost several grants.

"We have had several donors who have been supporting us, but then we have lost several grants this year. Last year and this year, we have lost several grants, [and] we have been going through some problems," Madam Cooper explained.

"So, for us to be able to get that donation, it was something, it was like a heaven-sent. Let me tell you. You did well, we want to say thank you," she stated.

According to Madam Cooper, the grant has hit WPWHDO's account. She urged Dr. Maparyan to make West Point Women for Health and Development her next alma mater.

As part of the ceremony to honor Dr. Maparyan, a cultural troupe stirred up the gathering with beautiful songs and dance.