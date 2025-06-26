Monrovia — Former Minister of Foreign Affairs Dee-Maxwell Kemayah, former General Services Agency (GSA) Director General and ex-Acting Monrovia City Mayor Mary Broh, and National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) Executive Director Henry O. Williams have been arrested in connection with the alleged theft of over 25,000 bags of rice donated by the Saudi government to Liberia.

The rice, part of a 29,412-bag consignment valued at US$425,918, was intended for disaster victims but was allegedly diverted "for personal and political benefits," according to Joseph Daniel, Communications Director of the Special Taskforce investigating the case.

IDaniel confirmed that Kemayah, Broh, and Williams are facing charges including theft of property, economic sabotage, and misuse of office. He said the arrests follow months of investigations, culminating in the first indictment issued by the court.

"They held secret meetings and distributed the rice with no documentation," Daniel alleged. "This is just the beginning--more arrests will follow as the taskforce concludes investigations into at least 17 related cases."

The rice was donated to Liberia in April 2023 through King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center and was consigned to the National Disaster Management Agency for distribution to disaster-affected communities.

The task force says the arrests represent a significant development in the government's ongoing efforts to combat corruption and restore public trust, particularly in the management of humanitarian aid.

This news is breaking. Detail to follow.