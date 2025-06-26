Liberia: Rep. Koinah Denies Instructing Saywein Residents to Form Committee for Mng Gold

Bong County — Representative Prince K. Koinah of Bong County District One has denied allegations suggesting that he instructed residents of Saywein Town to form a steering committee in preparation for the anticipated resumption of operations by MNG Gold Liberia.

In an official statement released from his office, Representative Koinah described the claims as baseless and misleading. He clarified that at no time did he issue any such directive and emphasized that the information being circulated is completely unfounded and intended to cause confusion among residents.

While confirming that MNG Gold Liberia is indeed expected to resume full operations in the near future, Representative Koinah reaffirmed his commitment to transparency and constructive engagement with all stakeholders.

He called on residents to remain focused on verified facts and warned against allowing misinformation to undermine community cohesion and public trust. The lawmaker stressed that his office continues to operate in the best interest of the people and will not be distracted by rumors or politically motivated distractions.

Since assuming office in 2023, Representative Koinah has launched a wide range of development initiatives aimed at transforming Bong County District One, focusing particularly on water and sanitation, health, education, infrastructure, and road connectivity.

His administration has prioritized tangible projects that directly impact the lives of constituents and address long-standing community needs.

In the water and sanitation sector, a significant milestone was reached with the completion of a US$20,000 pipe-borne water system in Zoweinta. The project is set to be dedicated next month and is designed to provide clean and safe drinking water to thousands of residents.

Plans are already underway to expand the system to Botota and Rock Crusher, ensuring that more communities gain access to this essential service. In addition to the Zoweinta project, a solar-powered water reservoir valued at LD$2.6 million has been completed in David Dean Town. This initiative includes poly tanks, faucets, and a water fountain, and it currently supplies safe drinking water to over 5,000 residents, marking a critical step toward improved sanitation and public health in the region.

In the area of health and education, Representative Koinah has demonstrated a strong commitment to human development. He is currently sponsoring over 61 students from District One at the Bong County Technical College.

This sponsorship program is part of a broader strategy to strengthen the district's human resource capacity by increasing access to quality higher education. In addition to support at Bong Technical College, the lawmaker is also providing tuition assistance to students enrolled at the Baptist Seminary in Gbarnga and at other institutions across the country.

Health infrastructure has also been a major focus of Rep. Koinah's administration. He has been actively investigating the status of several health facilities that were initially funded by ArcelorMittal Liberia but remain incomplete.

These include clinics in Zoweinta, Gbarta, and Behwee Town. Representative Koinah has called for greater accountability in the execution of these projects and is pushing for their timely completion to meet the healthcare needs of residents.

Meanwhile, his office is overseeing the near completion of a 10-bedroom clinic in Baila, a new clinic in Benajorproi Town, and an elementary school in Nagbo Town. These projects are nearing their final stages and are expected to significantly boost access to basic education and healthcare services in their respective communities.

Road rehabilitation and infrastructure development have been at the heart of Representative Koinah's efforts to enhance mobility and economic activity across District One. In collaboration with Senator Johnny Kpehe, he has launched an extensive feeder road rehabilitation campaign.

Key road corridors currently under construction include the route from Tuankan Town to Botota in Tukpablee, the stretch from Botota to Gbarta in Boinsein, the Rock Crusher to Benajorproi Town route in Kokoyah, and the road linking Gbecon to Kilikpala Town. To expedite the work, a motor grader has been deployed to the district for a 60-day period, allowing for faster progress on these vital roadways.

Several major infrastructure projects have also been completed under his leadership. Among them is the construction of the U-Lah Bridge, which now connects U-Lah Town and Camp Two, enhancing access and transportation between the two communities.

The Dankan Bridge has also been completed, contributing to improved connectivity and movement within the district.

Looking ahead, Representative Koinah has pledged to maintain his focus on transparent and accountable leadership. He reiterated his commitment to delivering development that meets the pressing needs of his constituents and ensures long-term impact.

According to him, every project undertaken is rooted in consultation with local residents and community leaders, ensuring that interventions align with the real needs of the people. He stressed that his office remains open to constructive dialogue and feedback from constituents and will continue to pursue inclusive governance that promotes progress for all.