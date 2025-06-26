Liberia: Kemayah, Sawyer, Broh, and Top Ndma Officials Jailed in Expanding Rice Scandal

Monrovia — Former Foreign Affairs Minister Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, former GSA Director-General Mary T. Broh, former Deputy Foreign Minister Thelma Sawyer, and former Executive Director of the National Disaster Management Agency (NDMA) Henry O. Williams, along with three senior NDMA officials, have been incarcerated at the Monrovia Central Prison by Criminal Court "C" at the Temple of Justice, pending trial on serious corruption charges.

Willie N. Tokpah

The arrests are tied to the alleged misappropriation of 29,412 bags of rice, valued at US$425,918, donated to Liberia in April 2023 by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre. The rice was intended for distribution to disaster-stricken communities across the country but was allegedly diverted "for personal and political benefits," according to investigators.

In addition to the high-profile suspects, the following NDMA officials have also been jailed:

· Acheivego Doe, Communications Director

· Rosette Gbeisaye, Director of Logistics

· Augustine Konneh, Director for Response

One suspect, Edward Konneh, a Response Officer at NDMA, remains at large. Authorities say efforts are underway to locate and apprehend him.

The arrests follow a months-long investigation by the Special Presidential Taskforce on Assets Recovery, which revealed that vast portions of the donated rice never reached the disaster victims for whom it was intended. The rice had been officially consigned to the NDMA for public distribution in response to fires, floods, and other natural calamities.

The accused face multiple charges, including:

· Theft of Property

· Economic Sabotage

· Misuse of Public Office

· Criminal Conspiracy

A forensic audit conducted by the General Auditing Commission (GAC) played a pivotal role in building the case. The audit uncovered a network of alleged mismanagement, with evidence that large quantities of rice were diverted to private storage facilities, some reportedly linked to 2023 political campaign operatives.

Procedural Controversy Emerges

In a developing twist, FrontPageAfrica has learned that the presiding judge of Criminal Court "C" has expressed dissatisfaction with the manner in which the court clerk issued the jail commitment order. Sources familiar with the situation say the judge had not yet signed the order when the accused were transferred to the Monrovia Central Prison.

Legal observers warn that the apparent procedural misstep could raise serious questions about internal coordination within the judiciary. It may also provide defense attorneys with grounds to challenge the legality of the detention on procedural irregularities.