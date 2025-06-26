West Africa: Sierra Leone's Maada Bio Elected Ecowas Chairman

24 June 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Julius Yao Petetsi

Sierra Leone President, Julius Maada Bio, has been elected as the new Chairman of the Economic Communities of West Africa States (ECOWAS) Authority of Heads of State and Government.

He succeeds Nigeria's President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The decision was made at the 67th Ordinary Summit of the regional bloc on Sunday in Abuja, Nigeria.

President Bio will serve a one-year term in the rotating chairmanship.

President Bio, a former Brigadier General, briefly served as military head of state in 1996.

He transitioned to civilian leadership, winning the presidential election in 2018 and securing re-election in 2023 amidst significant political contestation.

His ascension to the ECOWAS chairmanship comes at a crucial juncture for the regional body.

President Bio inherits a complex geopolitical landscape marked by lingering post-election tensions in his own country, including alleged coup attempts and the continued exile of his predecessor, former President Bai Koroma.

Currently, four of ECOWAS' 15 member states are under military rule.

The formation of the Alliance of Sahel States (AES) by Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger, and their subsequent withdrawal from ECOWAS, has further compounded the challenges facing ECOWAS.

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.