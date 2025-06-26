Ghana: North Dayi District to Utilise Volta River for Farming - DCE

The North Dayi District is poised to utilise the year-round waters of the Volta River and the River Dayi for a significant irrigation initiative, as stated by the North Dayi District Chief Executive, Mr Edem Adevor.

He mentioned that several investors have already expressed interest and were expected to visit the sites for inspection soon.

Mr Adevor disclosed this when he introduced himself to the Vakpo Traditional Council here on Monday.

He stated that the District had consistently been overlooking a significant opportunity for wealth that remained untapped.

To ensure the project can commence, he mentioned that he had instructed the land to be opened for inspection.

He noted that the District had already gained recognition for producing various vegetables such as garden eggs, tomatoes, cabbages, and fruits like mangoes, which are exported for foreign currency.

Mr Adevor reassured the residents of Vakpo that the Assembly intends to enhance their market, as Vakpo serves as the commercial center of the District, by constructing additional stalls and providing electricity to the area.

He indicated that their Health Centre would also be improved, given that the only significant health facility is owned by the Roman Catholic Church.

Mr Adevor further informed them that the construction of the Administration Block at the Vakpo Secondary Technical High School, which had been on hold for the last three years, would be reassessed.

He urged the Chiefs to rekindle the spirit of communal labour among their people to promote swift development.

On behalf of the Chiefs, Togbe Gbogbolulu V, the President of the Council and Paramount Chief of Vakpo, concurred that the District has, for many years, failed to harness the wealth it possesses.

He expressed regret that his community had aimed to establish a depot to manage the surplus agricultural products from the District.

He mentioned that this led to a proposed project worth 2 million dollars, which has been stalled since 2019.

He assured the District Chief Executive that the Traditional Council is taking measures to promote communal labor among the people through new bye-laws they are currently drafting.