Eswatini: King Mswati III of Eswatini in Ghana for State Visit

His Majesty King Mswati III of the Kingdom of Eswatini will tomorrow arrive in Ghana for a state visit to be hosted by President John Dramani Mahama, the Presidency has announced.

The visit is scheduled for Tuesday, June 24 to Saturday, June 28, 2025, spanning four days of official engagements.

"Upon his arrival, he will be welcomed at the Presidency for bilateral discussions with President Mahama and a high-level Ghanaian delegation.

"A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two countries is anticipated to be signed during this meeting," the Presidency stated in a notice issued in Accra on Thursday.

As part of his itinerary, King Mswati III is scheduled to meet with officials at the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) Secretariat in Accra before departing for Kumasi later tomorrow.

"In Kumasi, His Majesty will be the distinguished guest of the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. The itinerary in the Asante capital includes official visits to the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) and a tour of the historic Manhyia Palace Museum.

"King Mswati III is also scheduled to address the National House of Chiefs and attend a grand durbar of chiefs organised in his honour at Manhyia Palace," the Presidency said.

Additionally, a royal banquet, the seat of government said would be held in Kumasi on Friday evening.

"On Saturday, the final day of the visit, King Mswati III will join the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, at a ceremony at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) before departing from Ghana.

"King Mswati III's visit is expected to significantly strengthen diplomatic and economic ties between Ghana and the Kingdom of Eswatini and deepen the historical and cultural links between the Asante Kingdom and the southern African nation."