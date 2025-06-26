Ghana: Youth Economic Inclusion Programme Launched ...to Tackle Unemployment

A Youth Economic Inclusion Programme aimed at tackling youth unemployment and revitalising local economies through inclusive development was launched in Accra yesterday.

Dubbed Youth Economic Inclusion through the Next Generation Local Economic Development (NGLED), it was launched by the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs. The initiative which forms part of a broader policy shift under the Local Economic Development Policy (2024-2029) seeks to reposition Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Assemblies (MMDAs) as active drivers of job creation and economic growth.

It is also spearheaded by the Institute of Local Government Studies (ILGS) with support from the INCLUDE Knowledge Platform.

As part of the pilot phase, five youth-led business ventures have been established in selected districts, focusing on poultry farming in Atiwa East, fish farming in Awutu Senya East, Komenda Edina Eguafo Abrem, and Nsawam-Adoagyiri, as well as livestock rearing in Sekondi-Takoradi.

Each group has been provided with financial support ranging from GH¢60,000 to GH¢ 75,000, along with access to mentorship, assistance with business registration, and linkage to market opportunities.

In preparation for the rollout, the LED Centre of the Institute of Local Government Studies (ILGS) held a two-day capacity-building workshop from June 18 to 19, 2024.

Speaking at the launch yesterday, the Deputy Minister of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs, Mrs Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, said the training aimed to equip youth beneficiaries and LED officers from the participating districts with essential entrepreneurial and intrapreneurial skills to ensure the success and sustainability of the initiative.

She underscored the urgency of addressing youth unemployment, particularly among educated young people, describing it as one of the most critical development challenges of our time.

"With over 75 per cent of Ghana's population under the age of 35, youth unemployment is not just a crisis, it's a call to rethink how we govern, how we plan, and how we invest in our future," she said.

Mrs Sowah noted that the NGLED programme represents a strategic shift from passive facilitation to proactive, entrepreneurial local governance.

The Deputy Minister highlighted that, the projects by the youth entrepreneurs were not mere pilots, however, they were proof that local governments could take the lead in job creation and inclusive economic growth.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Furthermore, she said the initiative aligned with government flagship programmes like the Adwumawura Programme and the 24-Hour Economy Policy, which aim to create 10,000 youth-led businesses annually.

Mrs Sowah reaffirmed the Ministry's commitment to integrating the LED policy into all MMDA medium-term development plans and using the District Assemblies Common Fund to drive implementation.

She also called on traditional authorities to support land access for small industries.

"To our youth, you are the pioneers of a new economic future, seize the opportunity, to our MMDAs lead with vision.

Together, we can build resilient, inclusive economies that empower every Ghanaian," she emphasised.

According to the Director of ILGS, Professor Nicholas Awortwi, the three-year policy action research on NGLED framework, was targeting the youth enterprise and job creation.

He said NGLED was a great shift from the traditional enabling role of the local government to a proactive developmental approach, where LGs engage directly in economic activities.

Prof. Awortwi said the research seeks to generate evidence on how LGs could sustainably create jobs, support youth entrepreneurship, and reposition themselves as developmental actors