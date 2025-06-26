Ghana: Police Arrest Suspect Exposed By CCTV Footage

The Ghana Police Service has arrested a suspect in connection with a burglary and theft incident at Kasoa Nyanyano in the Central Region.

The suspect, identified as Ibrahim Abubakar Sadiq, was captured on a Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) camera during the burglary.

He was subsequently his hideout at Agbogbloshie, a suburb of Accra, wearing the same attire he used during the operation.

A press release copied to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on Saturday said preliminary investigations revealed that Sadiq stole an iPhone 14 Pro Max, valued at GH¢9,000, a Barclays Bank ATM card, a UK driver's license, and a cash amount of £2,000.

Upon interrogation, the suspect admitted to the offence and disclosed that he sold the iPhone 14 Pro Max to an unknown buyer at Agbogbloshie for GH¢2,000.

Police say Sadiq is currently in custody assisting with investigations and will be arraigned.