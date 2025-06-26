Namibia at the USA-Africa Business Summit: Gateway to Southern Africa's Emerging Markets

Selma Ashipala-Musavyi, Minister of International Relations and Trade, during the "Invest in Namibia" Forum, held on 24 June 2025 in Luanda, Angola, as part of the 17th USA-Africa Business Summit.

Namibia made a compelling case for investment at the "Invest in Namibia" Forum, held on 24 June 2025 in Luanda, Angola, as part of the 17th USA-Africa Business Summit. Her Excellency President Dr. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah delivered a powerful keynote, highlighting Namibia's constitutional commitment to a mixed economy, job creation, and inclusive development. "Namibia stands ready for you to bring your investment, Namibia stands ready for you to work with us in addressing our challenges," she affirmed. Investment opportunities were spotlighted in energy (especially green hydrogen), agriculture, mining, oil and gas. Additionally, Her Excellency underscored the importance of value addition, calling for increased local processing and beneficiation to enhance economic growth.

The forum opened with welcoming remarks from Hon. Selma Ashipala-Musavyi, Minister of Ministry of International Relations and Trade , who described Namibia as "the hidden jewel of Africa" and reinforced the government's commitment to gender equity and innovation.

NIPDB Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB) CEO Dr. Nangula Nelulu Uaandja during the "Invest in Namibia" Forum, held on 24 June 2025 in Luanda, Angola, as part of the 17th USA-Africa Business Summit.

NIPDB CEO Dr. Nangula Nelulu Uaandja outlined strategic reforms and emerging sectors like tourism and the Creative and Cultural Industries (CCI), adding: "Namibia is well-positioned to attract strategic partnerships that will drive sustainable economic growth."

A high-level panel, moderated by Ms. Margareth Gustavo, Executive of Competitiveness and Branding at NIPDB, featured Mr. Ben Nangombe Executive Director at Ministry of Mines and Energy - NAMIBIA , Mr. Gregory Swartz Director at Walvis Bay Salt , Ms. Angelique Peake Head of Oil and Gas, Energy and Resources at RMB - Rand Merchant Bank Namibia and Ms. Beatrice Bienvenu Country Manager of Chevron Namibia. The discussion echoed Namibia's focus on value addition, investment-friendly policies, and innovative financing solutions.

Missed the session? Watch here: https://lnkd.in/dt_E6H_e

Explore Namibian investment opportunities: https://lnkd.in/dcYrSW-f

Namibia is ready. Let's build Africa's next frontier of sustainable growth, together.