NIPDB Welcomes Realignment to Ministry of International Relations and Trade (MIRT)

25 June 2025
Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (Windhoek)

Today, H.E. Dr. Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah announced that the  Namibia Investment Promotion and Development Board (NIPDB) will henceforth resort under the  Ministry of International Relations and Trade (MIRT). The NIPDB welcomes this strategic alignment, which is part of a broader effort to streamline the government’s economic development agenda and to enhance coordination across key institutions that drive investment, trade, and inclusive growth.

The NIPDB further welcomes the President’s assurance that the Namibia Investment Promotion and Facilitation Bill (NIPFB) is being prioritised. The  Bill is a critical instrument that will enhance Namibia’s competitiveness as an investment destination  by enabling a predictable framework that governs both domestic and foreign investments.

While this institutional realignment signals a new chapter, the NIPDB retains its core mandate, leadership and operational priorities. We remain steadfast in our mission to serve Namibia and contribute towards solving our national challenges especially tackling the triple challenges of unemployment, inequality and poverty.

As we enter this transitional period, we assure our stakeholders that the NIPDB team remains focused and committed to serving and collaborating with you.

