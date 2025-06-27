Kenya: Communications Authority Lifts Ban On Live Coverage of Demonstrations

26 June 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has lifted its directive suspending live coverage of demonstrations by media outlets.

In a statement issued Wednesday, CA confirmed that the suspension order dated June 25, 2025, had been revoked, effectively allowing all broadcasters to resume live coverage without the risk of sanctions.

"Reference is made to our letter Ref. No. CA/CE/BC/TV 90A dated June 25th, 2025 on the Authority's directive banning live coverage of demonstrations," the statement read. "We wish to inform you that the above-referred directive has been lifted forthwith."

The initial ban had been issued ahead of protests marking the first anniversary of last year's Gen-Z-led demonstrations against the now-withdrawn Finance Bill.

The reversal comes just 24 hours after the High Court issued a conservatory order temporarily suspending the CA's directive, pending a full hearing on the matter.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.