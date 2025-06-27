Kenya: Communications Authority Lifts Ban On Live Coverage of Demonstrations

Nairobi — The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has lifted its directive suspending live coverage of demonstrations by media outlets.

In a statement issued Wednesday, CA confirmed that the suspension order dated June 25, 2025, had been revoked, effectively allowing all broadcasters to resume live coverage without the risk of sanctions.

"Reference is made to our letter Ref. No. CA/CE/BC/TV 90A dated June 25th, 2025 on the Authority's directive banning live coverage of demonstrations," the statement read. "We wish to inform you that the above-referred directive has been lifted forthwith."

The initial ban had been issued ahead of protests marking the first anniversary of last year's Gen-Z-led demonstrations against the now-withdrawn Finance Bill.

The reversal comes just 24 hours after the High Court issued a conservatory order temporarily suspending the CA's directive, pending a full hearing on the matter.