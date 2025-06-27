Kenya: Babu Owino Alleges Withdrawal of Security Detail After Joining June 25 Protest

Nairobi — Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has alleged that the government has withdrawn his official security detail in retaliation for his participation in protests held on Tuesday.

In a statement shared on Thursday, a day after he participated in the June 25 protests, the MP claimed the move was punishment for standing in solidarity with Kenyans during the demonstrations.

"Yesterday, I stood with the people -- not against the nation, but for its future. I exercised my democratic right to protest peacefully against the actions of a government that is failing its citizens. Today, in retaliation, the government has withdrawn my official security," he wrote.

Babu declared he ramains unshaken.

"I do not fear intimidation. I will not [be] silenced," the lawmaker embroiled in a legal tussle over a near-fatal shooting of a DJ at a city restaurant in 2020, said.

He emphasized that the calls for justice and accountability would only grow louder.

"My voice, and the voice of every citizen demanding justice, fairness, and freedom, will only grow louder," he added.

'Attack on democracy'

The MP condemned the withdrawal of his security, calling it "an attack on democracy," and criticized the government for targeting elected leaders who side with the people.

"Let me be clear: this is not just an attack on me, it is an attack on democracy itself. When elected representatives [are] punished for standing with the people, it is a sign of a government that fears accountability -- not one that serves," he said.

Babu urged the public to remain vigilant and united, reminding them that leaders are accountable to the people.

"To the public: stay alert, stay united, and know that your leaders should answer to you -- not threaten those who stand beside you."

"The truth cannot be suppressed. The movement for justice cannot be stopped," he added.

The Gen Z-led protest, in which Babu participated, commemorated victims of the June 25, 2024 protests, where several young Kenyans lost their lives after a section of protesters dramatically stormed and vandalized Parliament.