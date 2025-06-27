Kenya: Koome Denounces Violent Protests As She Condemns Targeting of Courts

Nairobi — Chief Justice Martha Koome has strongly condemned the acts of vandalism and destruction targeting Judiciary infrastructure during the June 25 protests, terming them a direct affront to the rule of law and a threat to access to justice for ordinary Kenyans.

In a statement issued on Thursday after she assessed the Kikuyu Law Courts, Koome cautioned the freedom to assembly does not extend to acts of violence or destruction even as she acknowledged constitutional guarantees under Article 37.

"This right must be exercised peaceably and without arms. It does not extend to acts that cause harm, destroy property, or endanger the lives of others," she emphasized.

Koome extended her condolences to the families of those who lost their lives during the nationwide demonstrations, while wishing a quick recovery to the injured and expressing sympathy to those whose businesses and livelihoods were destroyed.

"On behalf of the Judiciary and in my personal capacity, I extend heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of all those who tragically lost their lives during the protests," she said.

According to a situational report by the Judiciary Police Unit, the protests were infiltrated by individuals intent on destruction, leading to the vandalism of several court premises.

The Kikuyu Law Courts suffered the most serious damage, having been completely vandalized.

'Major setback'

The newly constructed Dagoretti Law Courts were also attacked, while the Ol-Kalou Law Courts, which currently serve as a storage facility for exhibits, were broken into and damaged.

"These attacks are an affront to the Constitution and the rule of law. They severely compromise the Judiciary's ability to deliver justice, disrupt the administration of justice for ordinary Kenyans, and undermine our ongoing efforts to expand access to justice, particularly for the marginalised and vulnerable," Koome said.

She described the destruction of court facilities as a major setback, noting that establishing new court infrastructure in Kenya is a long, resource-intensive process that often involves extensive planning and budget negotiations.

"The destruction of these facilities rolls back hard-won gains in access to justice, especially for marginalised communities who rely on these courts for protection and redress," she lamented.

Koome assured court users and communities in the affected areas that efforts were underway to restore services and minimize disruption to judicial operations.

She also commended Judiciary staff who continue to serve under difficult circumstances, reaffirming the institution's commitment to justice.

"To our Judiciary personnel who were affected by these attacks and who continue to work under very difficult circumstances... I commend your commitment to the rule of law and your unwavering service to the people of Kenya," she stated.

The Chief Justice reiterated the Judiciary's dedication to upholding the Constitution and working with security agencies to safeguard judicial infrastructure moving forward.