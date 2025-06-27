Kenya: CS Murkomen Lauds Police for Foiling Coup Attempt During Wed Protests

Nairobi — Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has lauded the police for foiling an attempted coup during Wednesday's Gen- Z-led protests that degenerated into chaos.

Speaking during a press conference, the CS praised the police for a job well done while exercising restraint under extreme provocation.

"Our security agencies exercised remarkable restraint amid extreme provocation. To our brave officers injured while protecting Kenya against rioters and no doubt hired thugs, we feel your pain and sacrifice that embody the truest expression of patriotism," he stated.

"Thank you for a job well done; you have my full support. There is no police officer who committed any excesses."

He pointed out that officers were able to stop efforts by political hooligans to access Parliament and State House which were being targeted.

"What witnessed yesterday was an unconstitutional attempt to change the regime of this republic; Parliament and State House were being targeted. The police were however, able to foil an attempted coup."

While stating that he is ready to face the courts on the media shutdown by the Communications Authority, Murkomen indicated that tough action will be taken against anarchists.

"I would rather appear before a judge in a working country and explain why I made a particular decision that to doubt myself and fail to make decisions and then tomorrow there is no country or even a judge to explain to," he opined.

"The biggest problem with live broadcasting is the idea that media becomes the center of mobilization for some of these protesters. Some of the media stations were directing the protesters; that is very irresponsible journalism."

He stated that the national interest at any given time will be weighed and "if it is necessary to close a media house so that we can save the nation, we will do it."