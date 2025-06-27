Nigeria: Gospel Singer Timilehin Ajayi Sentenced to Death By Hanging for Killing Girlfriend

26 June 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Friday Omosola

Five months after gospel singer Timilehin Ajayi allegedly murdered and dismembered his girlfriend, Salome Adaidu, he has been sentenced to death.

In January, PREMIUM TIMES reported that Mr Ajayi was arrested in Agwan Sarki Orozo, Nasarawa State, while attempting to dispose of the severed head of Ms Adaidu, a 24-year-old Youth Corps Member serving in Abuja.

Following his arrest, he was charged and arraigned before the state High Court in Lafia.

He was arraigned on one count of culpable homicide, contrary to Section 221 of the Penal Code of Northern Nigeria, which carries the death penalty.

Upon his appearance in January, he was ordered to be remanded pending formal arraignment.

Mr Ajayi appeared in court in May as the murder trial progressed. On that occasion, he was seen holding a Bible and praying as he entered the courtroom.

After the prosecution and defence submitted their final written addresses, the presiding judge, Justice Simon Aboki, adjourned the matter for judgment to 26 June.

In its Thursday report, Channels Television said Justice Aboki found Ajayi guilty of killing and dismembering Ms Adaidu.

The station said the judge consequently sentenced Ajayi to death by hanging.

Details later.

