Ethiopia: Prime Minister Abiy Engages in Bilateral Talks With Nigerian Vice President

26 June 2025
Ethiopian News Agency (Addis Ababa)

Addis Ababa, — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed stated that his meeting with Nigeria's Vice President Kashim Shettima centered on strengthening bilateral ties and addressing key African continent concerns.

"This evening, I welcomed Vice President Kashim Shettima of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We discussed key bilateral and continental issues," the Prime Minister shared on his social media pages.

Nigeria's Vice President, accompanied by a high-level delegation, visited the newly renovated Ethiopian National Palace in Addis Ababa, which has now been officially opened to the public--marking a major milestone in Ethiopia's efforts to boost cultural tourism.

Read the original article on ENA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Ethiopian News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.