Ethiopia: Prime Minister Abiy Engages in Bilateral Talks With Nigerian Vice President

Addis Ababa, — Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed stated that his meeting with Nigeria's Vice President Kashim Shettima centered on strengthening bilateral ties and addressing key African continent concerns.

"This evening, I welcomed Vice President Kashim Shettima of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We discussed key bilateral and continental issues," the Prime Minister shared on his social media pages.

Nigeria's Vice President, accompanied by a high-level delegation, visited the newly renovated Ethiopian National Palace in Addis Ababa, which has now been officially opened to the public--marking a major milestone in Ethiopia's efforts to boost cultural tourism.