Nigeria: Tripled PHC Visits Show Promise in Niger, but Gaps Remain

Twenty new Level 2 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) in Niger state are experiencing higher demand, with patient numbers, particularly among pregnant women, tripling.

The PHCs, which was commissioned by the Governor of Niger State, Umaru Bago, on May 26, 2025, is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, however, they are not yet a Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) focal facility. Since the commissioning, daily antenatal care (ANC) attendance has surged to over 150 women, with at least 100 deliveries monthly.

Among the 20 upgraded facilities are those located in Minna, Chanchaga, Bida, Gbako, Katcha, Bosso, Gurara, Shiroro, Suleja, Kontagora, Wushishi, and Mariga Local Government Areas (LGAs).

The good and the bad

While this increased access at Sen. Ibrahim Idris Kuta Memorial PHC, Minna is commendable, the limited space and insufficient seating now threaten the quality of care pregnant women receive. "We have to wait for someone to stand up and go for her turn before the next person can have a seat," Fatima Usman, a pregnant resident, lamented.

Fatima, who is a mother of three, stated that, "I am impressed by the upgrade. I plan to have my fourth child here," she shared. But she also noted the discomfort. "There are not enough seats. We queue for everything, even to use the toilet."

Rukayat Jumoke Ojo, who delivered her first two children at the old facility which still exist echoed similar sentiments. "The health workers are kind, but it's stressful to wait so long."

Hadiza Ahmed Gawu, the Officer in Charge of the Sen. Ibrahim Idris Kuta Memorial PHC, Minna, noted the increase in ANC attendance: "We now receive over 150 women on clinic day," she noted. However,Fatima Isah, the ANC lead, added that, "we need tents and more chairs. The crowd affects our ability to provide quality care."

Hajia Rabi Yusuf, Director of PHC at Chanchaga LGA, said the 20 new centres aim to improve access and to reduce maternal morbidity and mortality. She also appreciated the role of Community Health Watch report in sustaining healthcare accountability.

The progress made in PHC revitalisation demonstrate responsiveness of government in Niger State to improve its population health outcomes. Continued investment in the revitalisation efforts underpins the model highlighted under the second pillar of Nigeria's Four-Point Agenda for the 2023-2027 Health Sector Renewal plan.

