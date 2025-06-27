Nigeria: Lagos Govt Speaks On Demolition of Peter Obi's Brother's Property

The Lagos State Government's reaction followed former presidential candidate Peter Obi's criticism describing the demolition as an example of entrenched lawlessness in Nigeria.

The Lagos State Government has denied any involvement in the demolition of a building allegedly owned by the younger brother of Peter Obi, the Labour Party's 2023 presidential candidate.

The Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, distanced the state government from the demolition in a statement on Thursday, following Mr Obi's social media remarks describing the act as an example of worsening lawlessness and disregard for human rights in Nigeria.

Mr Obi, who took to social media on Wednesday to announce that his brother's company had owned the property for over a decade, said a court judgement he was shown during his visit to the site on Tuesday was issued against 'an unknown person and squatters' but bore no demolition order or permit.

"The whole process was shrouded in impunity," he wrote.

PREMIUM TIMES visited the site, located at 57 Oduduwa Crescent in Ikeja's Government Reserved Area (GRA), Ikeja, Lagos State, on Thursday, and found the debris of the old structure laying in ruins on the fenced premises.

Reacting on Thursday as the intended target of Mr Obi's jab, the Lagos State vehemently denied involvement in the demolition.

"We wish to categorically state that the Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) or any other arm of the Lagos State Government did not carry out the said demolition," Mr Omotosho wrote on Thursday.

Mr Omotoso cited the earlier remarks of Olajide Babatunde, the Special Adviser overseeing LASBCA, who also denied the agency's involvement.

"We find it disturbing that Mr Peter Obi would make such allegations without verifying the facts," the commissioner said.

He added that the government remains committed to the rule of law and public safety.

Mr Omotoso directed the Permanent Secretary in the Office of Urban Development, Gbolahan Oki, to initiate a full investigation through LASBCA to establish what transpired.

When contacted via phone call on Thursday, LASBCA spokesperson Adu Ademuyiwa told PREMIUM TIMES the agency had no knowledge of the demolition and said the commissioner's statement reflects the government's official position.

Obi's account

Mr Obi wrote on social media on Wednesday how he received a distress call from his brother over the demolition of his company by some people.

"This morning, my youngest brother called me frantically, informing me that a group of people had invaded his company property in Ikeja, Lagos, and were demolishing the building," Mr Obi wrote on X.

He described how he immediately rushed to Lagos only to find out on getting to the cite that the demolition was carried out illegally.

"I rushed from Abuja to Lagos, only to be denied access to the property. I was shown a court judgment that was allegedly issued against 'an unknown person and squatters.' There was no demolition order or permit. The whole process was shrouded in impunity."

Court-ordered possession

PREMIUM TIMES saw a court document circulating online indicating that the demolition followed a court-ordered possession.

The document indicated that the judgement was delivered by a Lagos High Court judge, A.M. Lawal on 20 May 2024, granting possession of the property to a private claimant.

"The claimant instituted this suit on 6 June 2023, seeking an order for possession on the ground that the current occupants are trespassers in unlawful possession," the ruling stated.

The court said the defendant failed to appear despite proper service, and granted the claimant's request.

The judge also awarded N2 million in costs against the defendant.

PREMIUM TIMES found court markings on the site on Thursday, indicating that the premises had been taken over pursuant to a court order dated 19 June.

An execution document displayed at the location referenced Suit number: ID/4378LM/2023, issued by the Lagos State High Court.

Efforts to reach Mr Obi's spokesperson, Valentine Obienyem, for further clarification on the property's legal status were unsuccessful as of Thursday. Repeated calls and messages were not returned.

It's a reflection of bigger problem - Obi

But Mr Obi argued in his social media post on the demolition that the event reflected a broader collapse of the rule of law in Nigeria.

"How do you sue an unknown person? How does a court issue a judgment like that? No one was served. No name was written. Yet they showed up with excavators," he said.

He added that the incident was part of a pattern of disregard for citizens' rights and a deterrent to foreign investment.

"A businessman told me he won't invest in Nigeria because it is lawless. Until we have laws that protect people, nobody will invest here."

Mr Obi concluded by reiterating his vision for a Nigeria built on justice and human rights.

"A new Nigeria is POssible," he wrote.