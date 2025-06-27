Gambian Seafarers Call for End to Harassment At Sea

Scores of Gambian seafarers have renewed calls for an end to all forms of harassment and discrimination based on race and gender and any form at sea.

They made this call on Wednesday during a day's symposium to mark International Day of Seafarers held at the Auditorium, Faculty of Law at the University of The Gambia.

They alleged that most of the harassment and discrimination are meted out to them by foreigners, faulting authorities for turning a blind eye to their issues. These disturbing tales include sometimes working under appalling conditions which continues unabated, are brought to the fore for authorities to act on and address the issue as soon as possible.

The symposium staged by The Gambia Maritime Administration (GMA), seeks to change the maritime culture to one where every seafarer feels safe, valued and protected at sea.

This year's theme is a call for action: 'My Harassment-Free Ship', and further aims to raise awareness about the reality of harassment at sea; promote proactive industry action to implement zero-tolerance policies and encourage reporting and accountability through safe and accessible channels and equip seafarers with resources.

At the event, Olimatou Danso-Malang, director of Legal Affairs on behalf of the deputy director general of Gambia Maritime Administration, underscored the importance of the day, as it celebrates the resilience, dedication and sacrifice of seafarers, who continue to ensure uninterrupted global and safety of maritime navigation.

She made reference to the theme of this year's event, which she said, reflects the human dimension of the issue as it brings to the fore the dignity, rights and wellbeing of men and women at the heart of the maritime industry.

"Seafarers often spend long months at sea isolated from their families and support system, working under challenging condition. In such environment, harassment whether based on gender, nationality can have profound lasting effects on their mental health, moral, safety and performance."

Abdou Sanyang, president of Seafarers Association The Gambia, revealed that annually on June 25, the global maritime community celebrates International Seafarers Day to recognise the unique contribution made by seafarers from all over the world to international seaborne trade, the world economy and civil society as a whole.

He said this year they are proud to support the campaign under the theme -'My Harassment-Free Ship', a bold and necessary initiative to foster a culture of respect and ensure zero tolerance for bullying and harassment at sea.

"Today, as we mark World Seafarers Day, we honour the indispensable role of seafarers - those brave men and women who keep the engine of the global trade running and ensure the steady flow of goods and support economies and communities worldwide."

"Harassment, be it verbal, physical and psychological has no place aboard our ships, in our ports or within our maritime community."

"We believe every Seafarer deserves to work in a space where they feel safe, respected and valued."

He thus called on Maritime stakeholders, ship owners, crew members, port authorities, GMA and the Ministry to take a decisive action.

Abdou Saidy, deputy commissioner of Labour Department, outlined the tireless effort played by seafarers in global trade.

He reminded that the Labour Laws of the Gambia (Labour Act 2023) generally protect all categories of workers, including seafarers, within the jurisdiction.

He said that the seafarer is not defined in the Labour Act 2023; however, the Act generally protects the seafarers.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Gambia Governance Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Saidy reminded participants of the importance of possessing work contracts in any engagement, further taking participants through a detailed formality and procedure required of work contracts and provisions.

In his presentation, Wandifa SaidyLeigh, director of Maritime Environment and Governance, underscored the importance of the event, acknowledging that the day is intended to raise awareness on the plight of seafarers.

He said without seafarers, the globe would have been significantly impacted and that the harassment is an ongoing issue in seafarers but there are policies in laws designed to address it.

SaidyLeigh also outlined that seafarers are the invisible engine behind the global economy-operate vessels that carry around 90% of world trade.

He noted that they also ensure the continuous flow of goods, adding that without their commitment, international trade would grind to a halt.