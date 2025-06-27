Nigeria: Offer Grants, Tax Incentives for Creative Industry, Expert Tells Govt

For the interior design industry to contribute to the growth of the Nigerian economy and remain a key contributor to the creative economy, the founder/chief executive officer of Chauntelles Home Ideas, Dr. Omeba Ejiogu, has pleaded with the federal government to offer grants or tax incentives to the design-led business.

This is even as he advocated investment in the creative hubs and innovation centres.

Dr. Ejiogu made this call during the 2025 World Interiors Day, themed; 'Designing with Emotion; Building with Intelligence,' in Ikoyi Lagos.

Dr. Ejiogu who is also the assistant secretary general of Interior Designers Association of Nigeria (IDAN) stated that, "the government can play a transformative role by recognizing interior design as a key contributor to the creative economy.

"This can be done by offering grants or tax incentives to design-led businesses, investing in creative hubs and innovation centers, and ensuring local content is prioritised in public infrastructure projects.

Establishing policy support for design education and mandating professional engagement in urban and residential developments will also go a long way in strengthening the sector."

Addressing some of the challenges confronting the sector and how practitioners are navigating them, she said: "The Nigerian interior design industry faces several challenges, including a lack of formal regulatory frameworks, limited access to funding for creative businesses, and the undervaluation of design professionals.

"IDAN is actively working to change this by advocating for industry standards, promoting continuing education, and creating networking platforms for professionals. As Assistant Secretary General of IDAN, I've been involved in efforts to expand IDAN's presence, especially in underserved regions like South-South Nigeria, to ensure inclusivity and visibility for more designers," Dr. Ejiogu added.

Analysing the worth of the interior design industry in Nigeria, the ASG of IDAN said, "Nigeria's interior design industry holds massive untapped potential and is arguably one of the most vibrant in Africa, thanks to its large population, booming real estate, and a growing appreciation for design-led living."

Meanwhile, she added that, "South Africa and Morocco have more established ecosystems, Nigeria is quickly catching up, especially with the rise of Afrocentric design narratives and local manufacturing. With the right investment and institutional support, Nigeria can become a continental hub for interior innovation, creativity, and exportable design talent."

Highlighting some of the innovation that set her firm apart, she stated that, Chauntelles Home Ideas is a leading interior design and lifestyle brand based in Nigeria, founded over 12 years ago with a clear mission to transform lives through thoughtful design.

What truly set us apart, she revealed, "Is our deep-rooted commitment to Afrocentric innovation--merging cultural identity with modern aesthetics. We're not just designing beautiful spaces; we're telling African stories through every project.

"With over 800 satisfied clients, we've maintained a reputation for excellence by prioritising creativity, functionality, and a client-centric approach. We also actively mentor emerging designers, contributing to the long-term growth of the industry."