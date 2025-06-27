Liberia: Tweah, Others Economic Sabotage Case Set for July 1

In a landmark development, the Supreme Court of Liberia has scheduled a hearing for July 1, 2025, to consider a petition for a writ of prohibition filed by legal counsel representing former Finance Minister Samuel D. Tweah and three co-defendants in a high-profile economic sabotage case.

According to a formal Notice of Assignment issued by the High Court, parties involved in the case are ordered to appear before the full bench of the Supreme Court to present oral arguments.

"You are hereby commanded to notify the parties in the above-entitled Cause of Action or their Legal Representative(s) that the Honorable Supreme Court of the Republic of Liberia will hear ARGUMENT in said cause on the 1st day of JULY A.D. 2025, at the hour of 11:00 a.m.," the court stated.

This case stems from serious allegations of economic sabotage, misapplication of entrusted public funds, and abuse of office, reportedly committed during the tenure of Tweah as Minister of Finance and Development Planning under former President George M. Weah'sadministration.

The writ of prohibition is believed to be a legal maneuver aimed at halting proceedings at the Criminal Court 'C', where the case has been under preliminary review. Judge Roosevelt Willie, who was appointed to preside over the matter in February 2025, has yet to proceed to full trial, pending the Supreme Court's ruling on the petition.

Legal analysts suggest the upcoming hearing could determine whether the case proceeds at the lower court or is stalled due to constitutional or procedural challenges raised by the defense team.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The petition represents the latest twist in a case that has gripped public attention, especially as it involves one of the most prominent figures from the previous administration. The case is seen as a litmus test for the Boakai administration's ARREST agenda, which includes a strong emphasis on accountability, transparency, and anti-corruption reform.

If the Supreme Court rules in favor of Tweah and his co-defendants, it could temporarily halt or even permanently derail the case. However, a ruling against the petition would clear the way for Judge Willie to proceed to trial, potentially making this one of the most consequential prosecutions of former officials in recent history.

As the July 1 hearing approaches, Liberians are watching closely to see whether the nation's highest court will allow the rule of law to take its full course or set new judicial precedents in the ongoing war against corruption.