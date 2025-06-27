Liberia: Govt Revokes Foreign Work Permits

In addition to embarking on sweeping actions across multiple sectors to reinforce transparency, accountability and national development, the Liberian government has also announced the revocation of work permits of foreign nationals in the employ of various companies in the country.

The Ministry of Labor, according to Deputy Information Minister Daniel Sando, has revoked the work permits of 19 foreign nationals following a nationwide audit that revealed misrepresentation of job roles and permit violations. The Ministry has referred the individuals to the Liberia Immigration Service for possible deportation.

On Thursday, key former government officials were arrested, charged and jailed over the disappearance of 25,000 bags of rice, donated by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in April 2023.

The rice, valued at over US$425,000, was meant for disaster victims across the country.

Deputy Information Minister Daniel Sando, addressing Thursday's Ministry of Information Press Briefing said the action is "not about targeting anyone, it is about ensuring accountability and transparency in the management of public resources."

He reaffirmed government support to the Assets Recovery and Property Retrieval Taskforce, whose mandate was renewed by President Joseph NyumaBoakai, facing legal challenges but remains active in retrieving stolen state assets.

As part of the broader anti-corruption measures, President Boakai recently suspended several senior government officials over allegations of corruption and administrative malpractice.

They include Christopher D. Sample, Director-General of the Liberia Agricultural Commodity Regulatory Authority (LACRA), and his deputy Achibi Gali, pending investigations by the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission and an audit by the General Auditing Commission.

Similar action was taken against Mr. S. Massa, Director-General of the Bureau of State Enterprises, over reported financial improprieties, Sando said.

The President has appointed interim officials to these institutions and directed all suspended individuals to turn over government properties immediately.

On the agriculture front, Deputy Minister Sandoannounced that Liberia will soon receive 288 modern agricultural machines from China, including seed planters, rice transplanters, and harvesters, as part of a bilateral agreement signed during the 2024 China-Africa Cooperation Forum. The equipment, intended to improve rice production and reduce Liberia's reliance on imports, will be distributed across five major farming zones.

"The Chinese government is also sending technical teams for training and maintenance support, with all equipment backed by a one-year warranty," Sando noted, calling the move a "major step toward food self-sufficiency."

"These actions signal the Boakai administration's strong commitment to good governance, rule of law, and national development," Sando concluded, promising more updates as investigations and enforcement efforts unfold.