Uganda: Muhoozi Sends Gen Birungi to Burundi

The Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has removed Maj Gen James Birungi from command of the Uganda People's Defence Forces (UPDF) Mountain Infantry Division and redeployed him to Burundi as Uganda's Defence Attaché and Military Advisor.

The abrupt transfer, announced Wednesday evening by Col Chris Magezi, the military assistant to the CDF, marks a significant reshuffle at the top of the UPDF's operational and diplomatic command structure.

Gen Birungi had been appointed to lead the Mountain Division on April 16, 2025, after swapping positions with Maj Gen Richard Otto, who took over the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI).

Before that, Birungi had headed CMI since 2020.

His short-lived tenure in Fort Portal comes against the backdrop of ongoing investigations into two senior officers from CMI--reportedly a Colonel and a Major--suspected of involvement in subversive activities.

The officers are said to have been close allies of Gen Birungi during his leadership at the intelligence agency.

While the UPDF has made no public link between the probe and Birungi's redeployment, the timing has fueled speculation.

Over the month of June, security operatives handled two terror-relater incidents involving womalen, believed to be linked to the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF).

Though unconfirmed, military sources suggest CMI operatives were involved in the incident. The UPDF has not issued an official statement on the matter.

Col Magezi confirmed that Brig Gen Paul Muwonge, previously deputy commander of the Mountain Division, has been promoted to succeed Birungi.

Muwonge, who recently accompanied Gen Muhoozi on an official mission to Kinshasa, DR Congo, will also take over the coordination of Operation Shujaa, the joint UPDF-FARDC offensive targeting ADF rebels in eastern DR Congo.

Maj Gen Birungi heads to Bujumbura to replace Brig Gen Simon Ochan, whose diplomatic tour has concluded.

Ochan is expected to report to the Joint Services Headquarters for reassignment.

The UPDF has described the changes as part of its regular command adjustments aimed at strengthening operational efficiency and regional cooperation.