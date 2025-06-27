Liberia: 75 Percent of Foe River Bridge Completed, Locals Grateful

Zota District, Bong County — Construction on the Foe River Bridge in electoral District 4, Bong County, has reached approximately 75 percent completion, sparking hope and gratitude among residents after earlier fears the project had been abandoned.

The project, managed by Winwa Construction Company, had temporarily halted due to flooding caused by elevated river levels at the site. The disruption fueled speculation in the community, including claims from local musician Lawrence Anaway, who alleged the company had received US$500,000 and then stopped work.

However, a site visit Wednesday by journalists from Super Bongese and Premium FM confirmed that construction is actively ongoing, and substantial progress has been made despite the company not receiving the full amount budgeted for the project.

The bridge, which began construction in late January 2025, is scheduled to be completed within a 24-month period. Project Site Manager Hendrick B. Tornkollie told reporters during the visit that the work remains on track and that the original timeline has not been adjusted. He explained that the earlier delay was caused by natural environmental challenges, specifically heavy rainfall and flooding, which temporarily made the site unsafe for continued construction.

"With water levels now receding, the team has resumed full operations and is working to accelerate progress to make up for lost time," Tornkollie said. "This bridge is more than just a structure. It is a vital link for farmers, schoolchildren, pregnant women, and traders who have for too long suffered due to poor road connectivity. We understand its importance and are working hard to complete it within the 24-month period, or even sooner if all goes well."

The news of resumed construction has been met with optimism by residents of Zota District, many of whom had grown frustrated by the three days delay."

"We thought this bridge would not be completed, but now we are encouraged by the progress," said Esther Kollie, a resident of the district. "The community had grown tired of empty promises, but now we are seeing real results."

Jackson Gorlormator, another resident, stressed the critical role the bridge plays in daily life. "This bridge is not just concrete -- it connects us to opportunity," he said. "Without it, our children cannot reach school easily, our market goods can't reach Gbarnga, and emergencies become tragedies. We hope they complete it faster than the 24 months."

Local leaders have also acknowledged the visible momentum and praised Winwa Construction for its collaboration with community stakeholders. They are now urging the Ministry of Public Works and county authorities to maintain strong oversight to ensure the bridge is completed within the designated timeframe and meets all quality standards.