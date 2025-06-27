Liberia: Sen. Moye Named Title Sponsor of 2025 Issa National Championship in Bong County

Gbarnga — The Inter-School Sports Association (ISSA) has officially named Bong County Senator Prince K. Moye as the title sponsor of the 2025 ISSA National Championship, which is set to take place in Gbarnga from July 13 to 22.

This marks the first time the national inter-school competition will be hosted in Bong County, as ISSA continues its efforts to decentralize school sports across Liberia.

Announcing the sponsorship, ISSA Vice President Murvee Gray said Senator Moye was selected due to his strong support for youth development, his involvement in student programs, and his demonstrated commitment to sports.

"Senator Moye has been selected as our chief sponsor for this year's championship because of his consistent support to youth development, his role in student programs, and his proven commitment to sports," Gray stated. "He's a young leader, and we believe he understands the power of sports in transforming lives."

Gray also issued a call for greater support from Bong County stakeholders, including lawmakers such as Senator Johnny Kpehe and the county superintendent, urging them to rally behind the tournament, which is expected to draw participation from over 35 schools nationwide. "We are appealing to our Bong County leaders to support this championship. We are bringing it to their county--it is their time to shine," he said.

He stressed the importance of investing in sports as a constructive alternative for young people. "We are always concerned about youth and drug use. But when we take something like drugs out of their hands, we must replace it with something better. That's where sports come in. This tournament gives our youth purpose, pride, and a platform," Gray added.

The 2025 tournament will feature champions and runners-up from 13 of Liberia's 15 counties. Bomi and Grand Cape Mount will be excluded due to their failure to complete county leagues in time. ISSA expects at least 35 teams to participate. Gray explained that schools are responsible for transporting their teams, while ISSA will provide feeding, accommodation, and referees' fees. The competition will be staged in either Olympic style or a knockout format, depending on the final number of teams.

ISSA estimates that it needs a minimum of USD 20,000 to successfully host the tournament. A Local Organizing Committee has already been established to engage the business community, alumni, and political leaders for sponsorship and logistical support. "This championship is more than a game. It is where club coaches, national team coaches select players from, and academies identify new talent. These young people could be Liberia's next stars," Gray said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Education Sport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The 2025 edition will be the fifth ISSA national championship since the association was revived. The first and second editions were held in Montserrado County, the third in Nimba, and the fourth in Grand Bassa.

Gray acknowledged past contributions, including a L$100,000 donation from Senator Nyonblee Karnga-Lawrence during the Grand Bassa edition in 2024. He expressed optimism that Senator Moye and other Bong County leaders would match or surpass that level of support.

ISSA also thanked the Liberia Football Association (LFA) for its consistent annual support of USD 5,000 and acknowledged individual donors such as Anthony Cassell Kouh, Emmett Glasseco, and LFA First Vice President Sekou Konneh.

Additionally, Coach Famata Dean, a former football and kickball player, has pledged to sponsor the Best Kickball Coach Award, which will be presented in her name during the closing ceremony.

Founded in 1964, ISSA is Liberia's oldest school sports body and has faced structural challenges in recent years, including the formation of breakaway regional school sports groups. Despite these hurdles, Gray praised the LFA for its efforts to unify the sport and reaffirmed ISSA's commitment to rebuilding.

"We're not the ISSA of old, but we are rebuilding," Gray said. "With continued support from government, the private sector, and leaders like Senator Moye, we can build a new generation of student-athletes who represent Liberia with pride."