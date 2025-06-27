Liberia: LFA Honors LISCR CEO Zaidenberg for Contributions to Football Development

Monrovia — The Liberia Football Association (LFA) has honored Avi Abraham Zaidenberg, Chief Executive Officer of LISCR Trust Company, for his outstanding role in the growth of football in Liberia, particularly his support for the women's game.

The recognition ceremony took place at LISCR's headquarters in Sinkor, Monrovia, where LFA Third Vice President Jodie Reid Seton presented a set of symbolic appreciation items, including customized jerseys, official LFA staff kits, and a commemorative pan.

"We at the Liberia Football Association have come to express our heartfelt gratitude to you and LISCR Trust Company for your unwavering support to football in this country," Madam Seton said during the presentation.

"Your love for the game is visible. You are always present to cheer, encourage, and stand with the players and the Association."

She noted that LISCR's consistent corporate social responsibility efforts have played a critical role in keeping the Women's Lower League active for the past two years and raising its profile across the country. Seton called the company's support a model for other institutions to follow.

In response, Mr. Zaidenberg expressed gratitude for the honor and reaffirmed his personal and corporate commitment to sports development in Liberia, especially at the youth level.

"Our relationship with the LFA, the national teams, and especially the Women's Lower League is more than just sponsorship -- it's a mission rooted in empowering the next generation," Zaidenberg said. "This honor encourages us to continue on this path."

He recalled his early involvement in promoting women's sports dating back to the 1990s and emphasized that sports remain one of the most effective tools for social progress and national unity.

"Our connection to football is unbreakable. It's not only because I love the game, but because we at LISCR believe in the future of Liberia and the power of young people to lead that future," he added.

In March 2024, LISCR Trust Company signed a three-year sponsorship deal worth USD 30,000 with the Liberia Football Association. The agreement, which took effect during the 2023/2024 season, is focused on supporting the Women's Lower League. It includes cash prizes for league champions and runners-up and extends benefits to clubs in Montserrado, Nimba, Lofa, Grand Gedeh, Grand Kru, River Gee, and Maryland Counties.

The deal has been welcomed by sports stakeholders as a milestone for promoting gender equality in sports and strengthening grassroots football development. The agreement is expected to be reviewed for renewal after its initial term.

Beyond football, LISCR has been a longstanding supporter of national sports in Liberia. For over a decade, the company has been a major sponsor of the National County Sports Meet, the country's premier sporting event. LISCR has also supported the Intra-Governmental League through logistical assistance and awards, reinforcing its commitment to youth and national unity through sports.

Both the LFA and LISCR expressed optimism about their continued collaboration in promoting football and youth development in Liberia. Zaidenberg concluded by reaffirming LISCR's dedication to providing platforms that help young athletes thrive.

"At LISCR, we view this as a responsibility and a privilege. Supporting football, especially women's football, is not just about the game--it's about giving young people a platform to dream, strive, and succeed," he said.