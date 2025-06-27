Liberia: Moh Awards Cash Prizes to Winners of Maternal Health Catchphrase Competition

Monrovia — In an effort to promote community engagement and amplify advocacy around maternal and child health, the Ministry of Health (MOH) recently awarded cash prizes to winners of the Maternal Health Catchphrase Competition.

The competition, spearheaded under the leadership of Health Minister Hon. Dr. Louise M. Kpoto, seeks to raise awareness through youth-led messaging that resonates with the public.

It attracted entries from students across various schools in Liberia and was designed to foster creativity and responsibility among young people regarding maternal health issues.

Through powerful and original slogans, students were invited to craft messages that will serve as tools for national awareness campaigns aimed at reducing maternal and neonatal mortality.

The three winners, selected based on creativity, relevance, and impact, received their awards in ceremonies held at their respective school campuses.

Representing Minister Kpoto during the awards presentation, Hon. Atty. Malayah Tamba Chieyoe, Deputy Minister for Policy and Planning, lauded the participants for their innovation and commitment to public health advocacy.

The winners of the competition are: Precious David of Drims School System, who won the first place prize of LRD 100,000; McAlbert Ireland of Don Bosco, who secured second place with LRD 70,000; and Nehemiah Daye, also of Drims School System, who earned third place with LRD 50,000. Each winner was honored in front of their peers and school officials for their outstanding contributions.

Atty. Chieyoe, during the presentation, emphasized the critical role that youth can play in changing health narratives. "These catchphrases are not just slogans; they are calls to action. They will be echoed across Liberia to remind our communities that no pregnant woman or newborn should die from preventable causes," she stated.

The Maternal Health Catchphrase Competition forms part of the Ministry's broader strategy to include community voices, especially those of young people, in health policy implementation and communication. By tapping into the creative energy of students, the MOH hopes to localize messaging and enhance public participation in national health programs.

The winning slogans will be integrated into maternal health campaigns, including print and electronic media, community outreach initiatives, and school health programs. The goal is to utilize these student-generated messages to drive behavioral change, particularly in rural and underserved communities.