West Africa: Liberia and China Commit to Deepening Cooperation

Beijing, China — -As several Liberian students graduate in China

The People's Republic of China and the Government of Liberia have committed to deepening friendship and cooperation in the areas of poverty reduction, health, and public welfare, amid the graduation of several Liberian students who have benefited from various Chinese government scholarships and the China-Liberia bilateral scholarships.

The Director General of China-Africa Cooperation at the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Du Xiaohui and Liberia's Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister for International Cooperation and Economics Integration, Dr. Ibrahim Al-barkri Nyei, in separate interviews with the New Dawn expressed appreciation over the strategic diplomatic cooperation between China and Africa, expressing interest for further cooperation.

Over the weekend, several Liberian students benefiting from several Chinese government scholarships and China-Liberia bilateral scholarship graduated from the University of International Business and Economics (UIBE) and several other public universities in China.

At UIBE, Mr. Nathan S. Harris, graduated with Ph.D. in Finance, with emphasis in Asset Allocation, while Jevon K. Kawala, earned Ph.D. in International Relations.

Furthermore, Chelreo P. Saye-Geh, of the China-Liberia bilateral scholarship graduated with master's in international relations, while Daniel Gman and Ansumana Dukuly both graduated with Master's in Economics with emphases on International Finance and Investment, from separate Chinese government scholarships.

The Director General of China-Africa Cooperation at the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Du Xiaohui said that China and Africa enjoy a long-standing friendship that has been growing stronger over time.

According to him, the amicable ties between the two peoples serve as the bedrock for the growth of China-Africa relations, and people-to-people exchanges continuously fueling the vitality of this enduring friendship across generations.

He pointed out that to implement the important consensus reached by Chinese and African leaders and the outcomes of the FOCAC Beijing Summit, the two sides will host a series of people-to-people exchange activities under the theme of Consolidate All-Weather Friendship, Pursue Shared Dream of Modernization, as they celebrate in 2026 the 70th anniversary of the start of diplomatic relations between China and African countries.

He further indicated that these activities aim to promote exchanges and mutual learning among the Chinese and African civilizations and strengthen people-to-people bonds, amity and cooperation, thus solidifying the public support for China-Africa friendship.

"In this process, China will act upon the principles of sincerity, real results, amity, and good faith guiding its Africa policy, and tap the potential for further cooperation in various fields, so as to reinvigorate the joint endeavors of China and Africa to advance modernization, and make contributions to building the all-weather China-Africa community with a shared future for the new era and pursuing the shared dream of modernization" he the Chinese diplomat said.

Quoting the Chinese paramount leader, President Xi Jinping, he disclosed that President Xi pointed out that "The foundation and lifeline of China-Africa relations lie with the people. Therefore, the development of our relations should be more people oriented." At the 2024 Beijing Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (hereinafter referred to as FOCAC), President Xi announced that the two sides agreed to designate 2026 as the China-Africa Year of People-to-People Exchanges (hereinafter referred to as the Year).

"Livelihood Boosters: to bring more tangible benefits of China-Africa friendship to the people, the two sides will deepen exchanges and cooperation in the areas of health, poverty reduction, public welfare, livelihood, well-being of people with disabilities, etc. by holding such activities as the FOCAC Poverty Reduction and Development Conference, the "100 Medical Teams in 1,000 Villages" program and the Seminar on Poverty Reduction and Development for African Officials, and facilitating the establishment of more sister-city relations" he indicated."

Meanwhile, speaking on behalf of the China-Liberia bilateral scholarship students, Chelreo P. Saye-Geh expressed gratitude and appreciation to the People's Republic of China for supporting and standing with Liberia, especially in the area of education.

The young Liberian diplomat described China-Liberia relations as fruitful and strategic, while terming China educational system as solid, research intensive and developmentally rooted.

"We want to thank the government and people of China for the gesture over the time. The China-Liberia relations is solid and good. During my time here, I do admired the culture, especially the food, language and hospitality of the people. Spending two years from your family is not an easy thing but we were successful because the Chinese government was always there for us. Also, the Liberian Embassy in Beijing, China has been doing wonderful in terms of students' coordination affairs and many others. We are prepared to return to our country and contribute to nation building", Saye-Geh stated.