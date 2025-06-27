Liberians Reaffirm Trust in NEC

Monrovia, Liberia — -Survey highlights democratic gains and inclusion goals

- A nationwide public perception survey has illuminated an overwhelming vote of confidence in Liberia's electoral body, the National Elections Commission (NEC) - inspiring a level of trust and reinforcing its pivotal role as a guardian of the country's democratic journey.

According to NEC, in a powerful testament to democratic progress, a national public opinion survey conducted in May and June 2024 has revealed overwhelming public confidence in the Commission, with 91% of Liberians affirming trust in its ability to conduct free and fair elections, solidifying the Commission's role as a cornerstone of Liberia's growing democracy.

The release says the latest findings indicate a rising public confidence in the NEC, revealing a similar survey conducted before the 2023 elections found that 66% of respondents expressed confidence in the NEC.

The survey, conducted by the Business Start-up Center (BSC) with analytical data support from the University of Michigan, and informed by insights from 2,650 citizens across all 15 counties, paints a picture of improved electoral participation and administration.

The data reflects a nation increasingly engaged in its democratic process and motivated to enhance inclusivity.

NEC Chairperson, Davidetta Browne Lansanah, celebrated the high levels of public trust, emphasizing both gratitude and accountability.

"Following the successful conduct of the 2023 elections, we are encouraged to know that most Liberians believe in the NEC's ability to deliver quality elections. We take seriously that one in ten expects us to do better--and we will", Madam Browne Lansanah said.

Commissioned by the NEC and supported through the UNDP-led Liberia Electoral Support Project (LESP) alongside international partners--including the European Union, Irish Aid, and the Embassy of Sweden--the landmark survey, "Public Perceptions of Elections and Women's Political Participation in Liberia," captures the spirit of a nation energized by democratic participation and striving toward greater inclusivity.

The survey illuminated several success indicators, including 94% of voters reporting a positive election day experience, and 88% praising the credibility of the newly introduced biometric voter registration (BVR) system--a reform designed to boost accuracy and limit fraud.

Rather than shy away from these challenges, the NEC says it has responded with purpose. The Commission has intensified its Civic and Voter Education (CVE) efforts and reaffirmed its dedication to removing structural obstacles to inclusive participation.

While 18% of respondents expressed concerns about the rollout, the NEC quickly responded by scaling up its Civic and Voter Education (CVE) through 83 outreach cells nationwide.

Despite these positive strides, the survey also spotlighted persistent challenges. Only 57% of voters felt polling locations were accessible to persons with disabilities, and significant barriers to women's political participation remain.

"This positive experience sets a high standard, and these findings will help guide NEC's next steps. We pledge to ensure that Liberians continue to vote safely and securely, while expanding opportunities for every voice to be heard," stated Commissioner Ernestine Morgan Anwar.

The collaborative spirit behind the survey was widely celebrated, with European Union Program Officer Marie Paul Neuville, applauding it as "a strong demonstration of partnership between Liberian institutions and international actors working together to strengthen democracy."

UNDP-LESP Chief Technical Adviser Katherine Green, lauded the survey as a pivotal milestone, both affirming the NEC's effective performance and unlocking valuable pathways to deepen civic engagement and strengthen communications.

"The findings offer useful guidance and spotlight opportunities for the NEC to deepen civic engagement and improve communications," said Green.

She emphasized that the findings would empower the Commission to connect more effectively with voters and strengthen participatory democracy moving forward.

The survey's inclusive approach mirrored Liberia's vibrant diversity, amplifying voices across gender, geography, age, and ability to ensure a truly representative snapshot of the nation's electorate.

With near parity between male and female respondents and 9% representing persons with disabilities, the study not only affirms widespread public trust in the electoral process but also provides a reliable roadmap for building a more inclusive and responsive democracy.

The release notes that the survey is not only about the numbers but about a country investing in its democratic destiny, led by an electoral body that listens, evolves, and leads with purpose.

These findings mark a pivotal step forward, not only validating the NEC's efforts but also unveiling meaningful avenues to deepen civic engagement and strengthen democratic inclusion across Liberia.

As Liberia looks to the future, the Commission notes that its openness to feedback, embrace of innovation, and unwavering focus on inclusion have positioned it as a symbol of democratic integrity.

Empowered by robust, evidence-based insights, the NEC is now strategically positioned to more effectively meet the needs of all Liberians and advance a more inclusive democratic process.

Liberia now looks ahead with determination to protect the gains of the past and shape an even more equitable electoral future. Press Release