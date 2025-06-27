East Africa: Commander's Visit to East Africa Reiterates Security Partnerships, Cooperation

STUTTGART — "Despite the growing threats of terrorist groups like ISIS and al Shabaab, our continued partnership with Djibouti furthers our ability to counter terrorism and promote peace and security," Langley said.

General Michael Langley, Commander of United States Africa Command (AFRICOM) and USMC Sgt. Maj. Michael Woods, command senior enlisted leader, visited Djibouti, Somalia and Ethiopia June 16-20 to meet with African partner leaders and attend the Combined Joint Task Force-Horn of Africa change of command.

During the official trip to Djibouti City, Langley and U.S. Ambassador to Djibouti Cynthia Kierscht met with Djibouti's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Abdoulkader Houssein Omar; Minister of Defense Hassan Omar Mohamed Bourhan; and Chief of Defense General Zakaria Chiek Ibrahim on Tuesday, reiterating the United States' commitment to security cooperation and counterterrorism in the region.

"Despite the growing threats of terrorist groups like ISIS and al Shabaab, our continued partnership with Djibouti furthers our ability to counter terrorism and promote peace and security," Langley said.

On Wednesday, the general flew to Hargeisa and Berbera Airfields in Somalia, and, alongside U.S. Ambassador Richard Riley IV, met with Somaliland President Abdirahman Mohamed Abdullahi (Irro), Minister of Defense Muhammad Yusuf Ali, Chief of Staff of the Army, Brig Gen Nimcaan Yusuf Osman, and Coast Guard Commander, Adm. Ahmed Hurre Huriye.

"We greatly value the security partnership we have with the Federal Government of Somalia as we work together to counter the threats of al Shabaab and ISIS-Somalia."

Langley and Woods attended the CJTF-HOA change of command on Wednesday, and then traveled with U.S. Ambassador to Ethiopia Ervin Massinga to Addis Ababa to meet with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Chief of the General Staff Field Marshal Birhanu Jula, and Head of Military Cooperation Major General Teshome Gemechu to reaffirm AFRICOM's commitment to Ethiopia's critical role in counterterrorism operations and regional security in the Horn of Africa. He noted that AFRICOM's partnership with Ethiopia is part of a wider strategy to help African nations build resilient and self-reliant security sectors.

Throughout the trip, Langley emphasized that U.S. military engagement in Africa is based on enabling African-led solutions, strengthening capable institutions, and addressing the root causes of instability. AFRICOM works closely with African partners to counter terrorist organizations like al Shabaab and ISIS, which threaten U.S., regional, and international security. Langley also met with Selma Malika Haddadi, deputy chairperson of the African Union Commission and reiterated U.S. support for the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia.

General Langley also addressed the growing security threats across the continent, including the rise of terrorist activity in the Sahel and along West Africa's coastal regions. At the African Union, Gen Langley paid respects at the African Union Memorial Wall, honoring heroes and heroines of the AU who paid the ultimate sacrifice in support of AU missions. The visit reaffirmed AFRICOM's long-term commitment to its partnership with the continent and to collective efforts for lasting security in the region.

AFRICOM is one of seven U.S. geographic combatant commands, responsible for military engagement across 53 African nations. Working with partners and allies, the command counters malign actors and transnational threats, responds to crises, strengthens African security forces, and supports U.S. government efforts in Africa to advance U.S. national interests and promote regional security, stability, and prosperity.