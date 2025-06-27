Nigeria: 2025 Hajj - NAHCON Extends Deadline for Complete Return of Nigerian Pilgrims

Out of 41,668 Nigerian pilgrims airlifted to Saudi Arabia for this year's Hajj, over 28,046 have already been transported back to Nigeria.

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) has extended the deadline for the completion of the airlift of the 2025 Nigerian pilgrims back home.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Fatima Usara, an assistant director, on Thursday, the commission said the return airlift of pilgrims may not be concluded by 28 June as earlier projected.

"This may not be possible until Tuesday, 2nd July 2025 - approximately six days away, barring any further unforeseen disruptions," she said.

Mrs Usara also gave a breakdown of remaining flight trips for all contracted aircraft for the airlift of pilgrims.

"Of the remaining number of pilgrims, Max Air has 6,019 with an aircraft capacity of 1,120 daily, having two wide-bodied aircraft with 560 seats each.

"UMZA Aviation Services is left with 4,850 passengers divided between two aircraft with a 484-seat capacity and 312, for a total of 796.

"FlyNas has 2,480 pilgrims left with a carriage capacity of 819 passengers daily.

"Air Peace is left with 1, 635 pilgrims with an aircraft of 315," she said.

NAHCON had on 18 June appealed to Nigerian pilgrims still in Saudi Arabia to exercise patience for the delay in their airlift back home citing high demand for air slots from other countries as the reason for the slow airlift of Nigerian pilgrims.

"Please note that the fewer trips being experienced presently in the return airlift are due to the normal peak season air traffic in Saudi Arabia.

"During this period, all countries are trying to return their pilgrims at the same time, and this creates a heavy demand for airport slots.

According to the latest airlift updates by NAHCON's command and control centre, 28,046; pilgrims were airlifted back home in 68 trips as of Friday, 27 June.

NAHCON had airlifted 41,668 pilgrims to Saudi Arabia for the Hajj exercise this year

Read statement

The National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON) wishes to inform the public, particularly 2025 Hajj pilgrims, their families and stakeholders, that the return leg Hajj airlift operations have improved significantly with carriers securing an increase in slot allocations.

Nigeria's carriers have, since 22nd June, been allocated up to seven flights per day at the ratio of 2-2-2-1. The general pace of operations had been slower than anticipated due to post-Hajj airspace congestion and flight cancellations for various reasons.

However, despite the increase in slots, the return airlift of pilgrims may not be concluded by June 28th as earlier projected. This may not be possible until Tuesday, 2nd July 2025- approximately six days away, barring any further unforeseen disruptions.

NAHCON remains determined to facilitate the earliest possible return for all pilgrims.

Fatima Sanda Usara,

Assistant Director, Information and Publication