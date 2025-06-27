Uganda, Kenya and Burundi Shine As World of Coffee 2025 Opens in Geneva

The World of Coffee 2025 officially opened today in Geneva, with the unmistakable aroma of East African brews drawing early attention to the continent's pavilions.

Uganda, which was among the first to set up, is already reaping the benefits of its head start.

The country's stand has become a hive of activity, attracting coffee lovers, traders, and international buyers eager to sample everything from high-altitude Arabicas to bold Robusta blends.

"We're not just here to showcase coffee--we're here to expand Uganda's footprint in global markets," said one exhibitor from the Ugandan delegation, as live cupping sessions and branding activations drew in curious crowds.

The buzz around the Ugandan pavilion has cemented its place as a serious contender in the specialty coffee market, with exporters, cooperatives, and farmers engaging directly with European buyers and potential partners.

But Uganda is not alone. Kenya and Burundi have also secured prominent pavilions, bringing their own coffee legacies to Geneva.

Kenya's citrus-laced brews and Burundi's sweet, fruity micro-lots are adding to the region's reputation as a specialty coffee powerhouse.

With the expo now in full swing, East Africa is brewing up a storm--not just of competition, but of opportunity.

Uganda's early momentum is setting the tone, turning its showcase into a springboard for market expansion and long-term partnerships.