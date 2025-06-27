Liberia: Movee Condemns the Illegal and Arbitrary Arrest of Ambassador Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr.

Monrovia — The Movement for Economic Empowerment (MOVEE) strongly condemns the arbitrary arrest and illegal detention of its Political Leader and Standard Bearer, Ambassador Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr.

According to a release, in the early morning hours of Thursday, June 26, at approximately 3:00 AM, officers of the Liberia National Police (LNP) stormed Ambassador Kemayah's residence in a manner described as intimidating and panic-inducing, solely to effect his arrest.

MOVEE views this act as a clear case of political witch-hunt, driven by frivolous charges and baseless allegations--an alarming attack on our democratic values.

"The charges, which allege the mismanagement and diversion of 29,412 bags of 25kg rice donated by the Saudi Arabian Government, are not only false and misleading, but also expose the Unity Party (UP)-led government's ongoing campaign to silence opposition leaders through intimidation and abuse of state power," the party said in a statement released by Jeremiah Edison Paye, National Secretary-General.

The Movement said it is aware of the UP Government's pattern of using unsubstantiated allegations of corruption as tools to tarnish the reputations of opposition figures. It warned that the genuine fight against corruption must be rooted in fairness and impartiality--not wielded as a weapon against dissenting voices; adding President Boakai's resort to tyranny and the use of state institutions to suppress opposition is undemocratic, dangerous, and a recipe for chaos.

MOVEE also condemns the alleged action as an attempt to undermine Ambassador Kemayah's ongoing efforts to empower Liberian women and girls. Just days ago, 41 women and girls graduated from the Ambassador Dee-Maxwell Saah Kemayah, Sr. Women Empowerment and Vocational Skills Training Program, a free six-month initiative aimed at providing life-changing skills and economic empowerment. "The government's vindictive and reckless behavior seeks to derail such positive initiatives," it said.

The party further questions the credibility of Cllr. Edwin Klah Martin, Chairperson of the Assets Recovery Team, to lead any credible anti-corruption effort. According to MOVEE, multiple members of the team who resigned have accused Cllr. Martin of corruption, alleging that the funds allocated in the 2024 national budget for the Assets Recovery Team were misappropriated, resulting in unpaid staff and operational failure.

In light of these developments, MOVEE welcomes the release of Ambassador Kemayah and reiterates its call for a free, fair, transparent, and speedy trial in accordance with the rule of law.

The Movement extends profound gratitude to former President George Manneh Weah, executives and members of the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), the dedicated team of lawyers, executives, Partisans, and Supporters of MOVEE, well-wishers, friends, and family members and the clergy and prominent citizens who stood as sureties for Ambassador Kemayah's release.

It also thanked Rev. Mrs. Dialokai Golanyon-Kemayah, the wife of its Political Leader and Standard Bearer, for her "unwavering" support and strength throughout this ordeal.

It added: "To the Unity Party Government, we say this: while MOVEE respects the rule of law, we will not stand by silently while frivolous and politically motivated charges are used to undermine our leaders. We remain committed to defending the truth, upholding democratic principles, and standing by our Political Leader, a man of proven honesty, integrity, and dedication to national development."