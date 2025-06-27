Liberia: Mamie Doe Accuses Grand Gedeh Senator Zoe Pennue of Stealing Parents' Remains

Monrovia — Veronica Mamie Doe, daughter of the late Liberian President Samuel K. Doe, has accused Grand Gedeh County Senator Zoe Emmanuel Pennue of ordering the theft of her parents' remains and orchestrating their unauthorized reburial in Tuzon, the former president's hometown.

In a Facebook post on Thursday evening, Mamie Doe wrote: "ZOE PENNUE INSTRUCTED PEOPLE TO STEAL OUR PARENTS' CASKETS AND BURY THEM IN TUZON AGAINST OUR WISHES. NO ONE CONSULTED US."

Tuzon, in Grand Gedeh County, is the birthplace of the late President Doe. However, Mamie insists the family was never consulted about relocating the remains, describing the act as a violation of their wishes. Prior to the trip, footage from Zwedru showed a massive clean-up exercise at Doe's unfinished palace, leading the public to believe it was the venue of the burial.

The allegations further intensify the long-standing feud between Mamie Doe and Senator Pennue, who have reportedly been at odds for years.

Earlier this month, members of the Doe family publicly distanced themselves from Mamie Doe's previous claims that Senator Pennue was involved in the death of her mother, former First Lady Nancy B. Doe, who recently passed away in Monrovia after a brief illness.

Appearing on The Spoon Talk Show last recently, Mamie Doe again accused Pennue--a longtime associate of the Doe family--of complicity in her mother's death. She also made headlines for rejecting condolence gifts from former President George Weah, who shared a close bond with the late President Doe during his early footballing career.

Although there is no known grave for President Samuel K. Doe, his family and the Government of Liberia have announced plans to rebury him alongside his wife, former First Lady Nancy Doe, in Grand Gedeh County. On Wednesday, a hearse carrying two caskets was transported to Grand Gedeh for the final funeral rites of the late President and First Lady. President Joseph Boakai also traveled to the county to attend the ceremonies.

Samuel Kanyon Doe ruled Liberia from 1980 until his violent death in 1990 at the hands of the Independent National Patriotic Front of Liberia (INPFL) rebel group led by the late Prince Yormie Johnson. His legacy remains deeply polarizing, with critics citing his authoritarian rule and supporters defending his nationalism.

Nancy Doe, who kept a low public profile after her husband's death, spent her last days quietly in Liberia until her recent passing.