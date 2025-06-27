Liberia: Lighting the Future - Response Initiatives Executives Lead Solar Installation At Margibi University

Margibi — A new chapter in sustainable education and youth empowerment began on Friday, June 13, at Margibi University with the official launch of the 5KW Solar Energy Project.

This initiative, a cornerstone of the BTFS Collaboration for Student Empowerment, marks a significant step towards a brighter, more sustainable future for Liberian youth.

Leading this transformative effort are two of Response Initiatives' own: Paul P. Paukpa, Mechanical Engineer and Team Lead, and Elvis M. Clinton, Mechanical Engineer and Technical Lead.

Paukpa and Clinton are currently overseeing the installation phase of the project, working alongside a group of trained university students. Their leadership blends technical expertise with community-rooted values and a deep commitment to fostering local innovation and climate resilience.

This milestone follows the successful completion of theoretical training sessions, where students gained knowledge in solar energy concepts, systems design, and environmental sustainability. These sessions concluded on the same day as the project's launch, paving the way for practical, hands-on learning in the coming days.

The launching ceremony was attended by several notable figures, including Dr. Isaac Joseph, President of Margibi University, who served as keynote speaker and officially launched the project, Dr. Seraphin Chally Abou, Project Coach and Academic Mentor, Dr. Simmons, Vice President for Student Affairs and Dr. Pajibo, Flumo, Public Administrator and Community Advocate, who offered inspiring words to the students.

A heartfelt thank you goes to the Bowier Trust Foundation Switzerland (BTFS) and its visionary Chairman, Mr. Vice President for Administration.

Ms. Justina D.

Walz, for their belief in the future of Liberian youth. We also acknowledge the invaluable contributions of OST - Eastern Switzerland University of Applied Sciences and the Swiss Knowledge Hub for their technical support and cross-border solidarity.

As Paul and Elvis guide this installation, they are doing more than just wiring panels and connecting circuits; they are igniting a movement that connects education, renewable energy, and youth-driven change.

At Response Initiatives, we believe that locally driven power can do more than just light classrooms--it can transform entire communities.