Liberia: New UL Students' President J. Blio Tingban Urges Shift From Protest to Progress, Division to Unity

Monrovia — The newly inducted Interim President of the University of Liberia Student Interim Leadership (ULSIL), J. Blio Tingban, has called on her fellow students to transition from protest to progress, from division to unity, and from mere survival to thriving. Her remarks came during her inaugural address held Thursday at the University's Capitol Hill auditorium.

In her address titled "A New Dawn: Forging Unity, Excellence, and Transformational Leadership," Tingban underscored her commitment to unity, transparency, and student advocacy, while laying out a bold vision structured around three core pillars: Unity in Diversity, Accountable and Transparent Governance, and Advocacy for Student Welfare.

The event was attended by a diverse audience, including UL President Dr. Layli Maparyan and other distinguished guests.

A proud member of the Student Unification Party (SUP), Tingban began her speech by expressing deep gratitude to the student body for entrusting her with the leadership mantle.

"This victory is not mine alone--it belongs to every student who dared to dream, to every supporter who stood firm in solidarity," she declared, highlighting the collective nature of her success.

Tingban also paid tribute to her family for their sacrifices and acknowledged the contributions and challenges faced by her predecessors, signaling a tone of continuity and shared responsibility.

She addressed the historical struggles of the University of Liberia--including civil conflict, chronic underfunding, and infrastructural neglect--but emphasized the institution's enduring resilience.

"Our history is not just one of struggle, but of unyielding determination," she said, urging students to rise above division and commit to academic and institutional excellence.

Highlighting a new era of transparency, Tingban promised an end to 'backroom dealings and empty promises'. She outlined plans for monthly town hall meetings, public financial disclosures, and an open-door policy to ensure that student voices are central to decision-making processes.

"A student government that does not fight for its people is no government at all," she declared, affirming her administration's intent to advocate vigorously for students' rights and interests, both on and off campus.

She also promised to prioritize extracurricular activities, aiming to foster an environment where students can flourish in academics, sports, and other talents.

Calling for collaboration rather than confrontation, Tingban emphasized a desire to work with the university administration:

"We seek partnership, not confrontation. But let it be known--we will no longer accept neglect as tradition," she said, calling for immediate improvements in university facilities, curricula, and learning conditions.

Tingban also appealed to the National Government to increase support and funding for the University of Liberia, citing its crucial role in national development and education.

Concluding her speech with a rallying call, she invoked the university's Latin motto, Lux in Tenebris (Light in Darkness):

"The dream is alive. The time is now. Let's get to work."

Her speech marked the beginning of what she promised would be a "new taste of learning"--a renewed focus on student empowerment, accountability, and collaborative leadership to address the university's long-standing challenges.