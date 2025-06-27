Liberia: Wologizi FC Promotion Ignites Hopes for Lofa County Football Development

27 June 2025
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By A. Macaulay Sombai

Monrovia — The recent qualification of Wologizi FC, the newly crowned champions of the Liberia Football Association (LFA) Second Division, to the nation's top-tier First Division is being hailed as a significant step forward for football development in Lofa County.

Mrs. Jartu Morris, a citizen of Lofa County, expressed her profound joy and optimism regarding the team's achievement.

She highlighted the long-held desire among Lofa citizens for a prominent football team to represent their county.

Morris noted that since the establishment of Wologizi FC in 2023 by a fellow Lofa native, Senator Momo Cyrus, she has fervently hoped for their promotion to the LFA First Division.

"I was overjoyed to hear that Wologizi FC had qualified for the association's first division stage," Mrs. Morris stated.

She extended her appreciation to head coach and his technical staff, and the players for their success thus far in the county's football development," expressing hope for their continued progress.

Morris specifically commended Senator Momo Cyrus, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and founding father of Wologizi FC, for his responsible manner in establishing the team.

She credited his swift efforts in assembling the team's officials and athletes, which enabled them to achieve First Division status after just two seasons in the LFA Second Division.

"I'm pleased to say thank you first to the CEO and founding father of Wologizi FC, Senator Momo, for the responsible manner in which he helped to put together the most talked-about football team not only in our beloved County Lofa but also in Liberian football," Mrs. Morris reiterated.

Mrs. Morris concluded by urging other financially capable citizens of Lofa County to collaborate with Senator Cyrus.

She believes that sustained collective support is crucial to "maintain Wologizi FC among the best football teams in Liberian football," expressing confidence that such backing will ensure the team remains a top contender.

