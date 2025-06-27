Nigeria: Tinubu Urges National Movement Against Drug Abuse

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called on all Nigerians to join the fight against drug abuse and trafficking, describing it as a national movement beyond government efforts.

Tinubu made the call during his keynote speech at the 2025 World Drug Day event on Thursday at the State House, Abuja.

Represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, the President stressed the need for collective national action.

"This fight is not for governments alone. It must be a movement led by families, faith leaders, civil society, youth groups, and communities," Tinubu said.

He emphasised the importance of people with lived experience, saying their stories inspire and their leadership is vital.

He noted that drug abuse is linked to poverty, inequality, violence, and conflict and must be addressed comprehensively.

"We must foster peace, promote inclusive development and protect human rights at every stage," Tinubu said.

He reaffirmed that tackling root causes like poverty and conflict is key to curbing drug abuse.

The President pledged Nigeria's commitment to international efforts against illicit drug trafficking and abuse.

"Together, we can dismantle systems sustaining this crisis and build a future of prevention, treatment, and celebrated recovery," he added.

Tinubu said his administration's Renewed Hope Agenda has prioritised drug control over the past two years.

He also praised NDLEA Chairman, Brig.-Gen. Buba Marwa (rtd.), for his global success in disrupting drug networks.

Earlier, Marwa warned of the urgency of prevention due to Nigeria's high abuse rate and youthful population.

He recalled a 2018 survey which exposed Nigeria's alarmingly high drug abuse prevalence.

"With over 230 million people, prevention is now a pragmatic national priority," Marwa said.

He urged parents and community leaders to shield children from exposure to illicit substances.

He said drug experimentation cuts across all social and economic backgrounds and affects young people disproportionately.

Marwa noted the NDLEA is intensifying prevention and supply-reduction strategies nationwide.

He stressed the need to address socio-economic factors that drive drug abuse to achieve lasting progress.

He revealed the agency has made major arrests and seizures across the country.

"We have arrested 66,085 suspects, including 94 drug barons, and seized over 11 million kilogrammes of drugs," he said.

Marwa added that over 12,000 convictions have been secured, with some traffickers receiving life sentences.

UNODC Country Representative, Cheikh Toure, said prevention and recovery must be national priorities.

"They are life-saving investments that break the cycle of abuse, crime, and marginalisation," Toure said.

Attorney General and Justice Minister, Lateef Fagbemi, SAN, said drug abuse threatens public health and national security.

He warned that trafficking and organised crime undermine the rule of law and endanger youths' futures.

The event was attended by representatives of NDLEA, security agencies, academia, diplomats, and traditional leaders.

World Drug Day is observed globally every June 26 to promote action against drug abuse and trafficking.