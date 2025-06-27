Liberia: LACC Embarks On Decentralization, Plans Sub-Offices in Rural Liberia to Strengthen Anti-Corruption Efforts

Ganta — In a strategic move to decentralize its operations and bring the fight against corruption closer to local communities, the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) has announced plans to open sub-offices in Bomi and Bong Counties.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with FrontPage Africa, Mr. Ernest Hughes, Vice Executive Chairperson of the LACC, said the initiative marks a significant step in enhancing the Commission's nationwide presence and effectiveness.

"Once these rural offices are operational, we anticipate a substantial reduction in the number of cases flooding our central office in Monrovia," Hughes said. "This will allow us to focus on more complex investigations while empowering local investigators to address issues directly in the communities where they occur."

Expanding Reach to Underserved Regions

The planned Bomi County sub-office will oversee cases from Grand Cape Mount, Bomi, and Gbarpolu Counties, while the Bong County office will serve Lofa, Nimba, and Bong Counties. These sub-offices will be staffed by trained investigators with the mandate to handle corruption-related cases at the local level.

Hughes emphasized that the sub-offices are intended not only to investigate and prosecute corruption but also to build trust, promote accountability, and foster transparency in rural areas often excluded from mainstream governance dialogues.

Training and Community Engagement

Before launching the sub-offices, the LACC will conduct capacity-building workshops for local government officials. The training will focus on access delegation protocols and the proper management of County Social Development Funds (CSDFs)--resources vital to community infrastructure and services.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Corruption Liberia By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"Our goal is to ensure that local authorities understand their responsibilities and are equipped with the tools to manage public funds transparently," Hughes noted.

Encouraging Public Participation

To enhance community involvement, the LACC will also introduce a community feedback mechanism that allows citizens to report corruption and mismanagement anonymously. This initiative aims to create a safe space for whistleblowers and increase public confidence in the Commission's work.

"Corruption is not just a national issue," Hughes said. "It affects the daily lives of ordinary Liberians, especially in rural areas. Our strategy is to go beyond Monrovia and make sure every citizen, regardless of location, has access to justice and accountability."

A Step Toward Restoring Public Trust

This decentralization effort aligns with broader national objectives to strengthen governance and promote sustainable development, particularly in post-conflict and underserved communities.

By bringing its services closer to the people, the LACC is not only expanding its operational capacity but also reinforcing its commitment to fighting corruption at all levels of society.

"The establishment of these sub-offices represents a new chapter in our mission," Hughes concluded. "We are creating a culture of integrity that starts at the community level and grows into national accountability."