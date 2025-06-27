Nigeria: Unicef, Kwara Organise Maternal, Neonatal and Child Health Week

The Kwara State government, the United Nations International Children Education Fund( UNICEF) and other stakeholders, have launched a five-day Maternal, Neonatal, and Child Health (MNCH) Week across the 193 wards in the 16 local government areas of the state.

The programme focuses on protecting young girls from cervical cancer through the Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine.

The programme, which kicked off simultaneously across the state on Monday, aims to improve the health and wellbeing of vulnerable populations--mothers, newborns, and children by delivering essential health services including vaccinations, nutritional support, family planning and education.

In Moro local government area, the chairperson, Hajia Mariam AbdulWasiu, flagged off the programme at the council's headquarters in Bode- Saadu.

Represented by Alh Usman AbdulWasiu, the chairperson administered the first dose of the HPV vaccine to girls aged 9 to 14, a major component of this year's programme designed to prevent cervical cancer.

She called on traditional rulers, religious leaders, and other stakeholders to take the message back to their communities and ensure wide participation, especially among parents.

She praised the support of the Kwara State government, the wife of the Governor, Amb.. Olufolake Abdulrazaq, and development partners such as UNICEF for their continued investment in the health of women and children.

The director of Nursing Services in Moro LGA, Hajia Ramat Yusuf, emphasised that a school-based vaccination campaign would run concurrently, targeting primary school girls in the HPV age group.

"In addition to the HPV vaccines, we will also observe the National Immunisation Plus Days (NIPDs), where children will be given life-saving vaccines against diseases such as polio, measles, and tetanus," she said.

She further noted that services will be offered at primary healthcare facilities and through mobile outreach across communities.

" Our goal is to ensure that every mother, child, and young girl receives the care, protection, and dignity they deserve", she added.

The UNICEF's social and behaviour change officer and health consultant for Kwara State, Dr. Usman Danlami, who reiterated the safety and importance of the HPV vaccine.

"We are targeting girls between 9 and 14 years of age to protect them, as this is the most effective time to administer the vaccine. The vaccine is safe, effective, and completely free,"Danlami said.

The UNICEF Representative urged religious and traditional institutions to help eliminate myths and misinformation surrounding vaccines.

The head of the Department of Health in Moro LGA, Alh Mohammed Ndawoga, disclosed that the programme, which runs until Friday, is being implemented in all 17 wards of the LGA with dedicated health teams deployed for outreach and facility-based services.

The Magaji of Lakala, Mallam Ahmed Hamza, who represented the Daudu of Bode Saadu, assured that traditional rulers under the Forum of Magajis and Alanguas are actively mobilizing their communities.

The Chief Imam of Bode- Saadu, Alh. Ibrahim Nuru, announced that the forthcoming Hijrah Day celebrations will feature dedicated segments on vaccine awareness to further sensitize the public.

The director of Nursing Services, Mrs. Serah Adekunle, rounded off the session by educating mothers on the importance of completing the full vaccine schedule for their children and observing child-spacing practices to reduce maternal and infant mortality rates.

"This is not just a health programme, it is an investment in the future of our children and the development of our communities," she said.